Paper Talk: Man Utd scout Villa striker; Varane off the market

PREM TRIO CHASING YOUNG VILLA HITMAN

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton all reportedly had scouts watching England Under-20 forward Keinan Davis’ latest impressive display for Aston Villa against Burton on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old scored his second Championship goal in just his seventh league start as Villa cruised to a 4-0 away win, with the 6ft 2in forward showing his pace and power in an all-action display.

Villa boss Steve Bruce opted to start Davis at Burton instead of £12million striker Scott Hogan and has tipped the youngster to have a “wonderful” career.

Davis’ career has taken a real upturn after he was rejected as a 16-year-old by Stevenage before Villa signed him in 2015 from non-league Biggleswade Town’s under-18s, where he had a prolific spell.

And the Daily Mirror claims that several Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch Davis run the Burton defence ragged and that a bidding war could now follow.

Diego Costa and Antonio Conte met in the tunnel of the Wanda Metropolitano to shake hands when Chelsea met Atletico Madrid in the Champions League (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United target Raphael Varane has penned a new five-year Real Madrid deal until 2022 (The Sun)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms Idrissa Gueye is in talks over a new contract (Daily Mirror)

England will call up Dele Alli for the final World Cup Qualifiers, despite the threat of the Tottenham midfielder facing a lengthy FIFA ban (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham (The Sun)

Inter Milan will not allow Joao Mario to join Arsenal as part of any potential deal taking Mesut Ozil to the San Siro (The Sun)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch 29-year-old Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are ready to step up their attempts to land free-agent Carlton Cole to ease their striker crisis (The Sun)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho says he will give his “maximum” for the club despite angling for a move to Barcelona during the summer (Daily Star)



Liverpool have complained to UEFA over alleged racial abuse of youngster Bobby Adekanye during an U19s match against Spartak Moscow (The Guardian)

Watford forward Richarlison decided to turn down an offer from Ajax and join the Hornets following a phone call from manager Marco Silva (Watford Observer)

Hugo Lloris says his teammate Harry Kane is Tottenham’s version of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Telegraph)