Paper Talk: Monaco left-back a Man Utd target; Palace up striker hunt

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton are all monitoring a left-back currently on loan at Wolves, while Newcastle and Stoke are tracking a young French striker, according to Thursday’s papers.

PREM TRIO MONITORING WOLVES LOAN STAR

Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reportedly monitoring Monaco left-back Ruben Vinagre.

The 18-year-old has been impressing while on loan at Championship side Wolves and that has alerted some of the Premier League’s top sides, according to the report in The Daily Mail.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on bringing a new left-back to the club, while Arsenal and Everton are both looking to freshen up that position with young talent.

Indeed, the Gunners are said to have been watching Vinagre since the Under 17s European Championships in 2016, while Toffees boss Ronald Koeman wants a long-term successor to Leighton Baines.

All three top-flight clubs are being tipped to make enquiries in January, particularly if Vinagre continues his current rate of progress at Molineux.

AND THE REST

Rafael Benitez has rejected the chance to take over from Ronald Koeman as Everton manager and will stay loyal to Newcastle (The Sun)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on another Liverpool player, this time teenage Wales star Ben Woodburn (The Sun)

Virgil van Dijk was also a target for Barcelona but they have moved on to other targets after being priced out of a move for the Southampton star (The Sun)

Newcastle and Stoke have sent scouts to watch Nordine Ibouroi, who plays in France’s fourth tier with FC Martigues and recently scored a spectacular goal against Monaco’s second string (The Sun)

Sean Dyche will cost Leicester a compensation package of around £2.5m if they try to make the Burnley boss their next manager (Daily Mail)

Amanda Staveley’s takeover of Newcastle has moved a step closer after it emerged she is expected to make a formal bid to buy the club in the next few weeks (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are ready to step up their interest in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun after he scored twice in their Champions League win over Monaco (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made an offer to Real Madrid for French striker Karim Benzema (Daily Star)

Manchester United could find out when Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back in first-team action by the end of October – he is reported to be training at ’90 per cent’ (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain believe their summer recruitment of sporting director Antero Henrique will be key in tempting Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to quit for France (Daily Express)

Henry Onyekuru’s immediate Everton future remains in doubt after claims the summer buy from Eupen will not be allowed to move to Goodison in January (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton were the first club to bid for Naples defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer despite interest from Serie A and other Premier League clubs

Reading manager Jaap Stam has confirmed the club are interested in signing Manchester United striker James Wilson in the summer (Reading Chronicle)

Arsenal and Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar after Bayern Munich ended their interest

Aston Villa offered to pay Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier more money than the French champions when he switched clubs in 2016 (Birmingham Mail)