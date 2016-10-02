Paper Talk: Man Utd back in for Kroos; Chelsea want old boy

Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to lock horns over Toni Kroos, while Chelsea face a fight if they want to re-sign one of their former players, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED AND CITY IN JANUARY BATTLE FOR KROOS

Manchester United are ready to go to ‘war’ with Manchester City over a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The two Manchester clubs were linked with a summer move for the Germany international, who was signed by Madrid from Bayern Munich for around £24million two years ago.

And the duo are said to be ready to make their move for the player again in January, though any move may have to wait until next summer.

Either way, it’s claimed the former Bayern star will be one of the top targets for both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

“A war of two great coaches of international prestige, Guardiola and Mourinho, for a player, a player of Real Madrid: Toni Kroos,” said Spanish journalist Pipe Estrada on El Chiringuito.

“The two managers believe that he may be key to their future because of his tactical position on the field and because he is vital for the continuity of their projects.”

ROW COULD ERUPT OVER THORGAN HAZARD

Chelsea and Borussia Monchengladbach are contesting Thorgan Hazard’s contract.

The winger left Stamford Bridge last year, with the Blues claiming at the time that the deal included a buy-back option.

Hazard, who is the younger brother of Eden, has been one of Monchengladbach’s standout stars this season with three goals in five Bundesliga appearances.

And with reports claiming that Chelsea are ready to activate the buy-back clause, the Bundesliga outfit have moved quickly to insist no such arrangement exists.

Sporting direct Max Eberl told the Daily Express: “There is no clause. There is also no deadline for anything.

“I don’t want to comment on any elements of the contract [but] we also don’t need to make any secrets about it: If we get a top player from Chelsea, then of course Chelsea also have the opportunity, in any form whatsoever, to think about them for themselves again – but they haven’t actively done so!”

Reports earlier in the week suggested Chelsea had until December 31 to activate a £13million buy-back.

And a line from Chelsea’s website on the day they sold Hazard suggested a return was possible.

After confirming the deal, Chelsea FC’s official site said: “Thorgan Hazard has today signed for Borussia Monchengladbach, with Chelsea having the right to exercise a future buy-back option.”

Thorgan Hazard recently spoke about his relationship with brother Eden and it would certainly make some story to see the duo both turn out for Chelsea.

AND THE REST

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, 36, could return to English football when his LA Galaxy contract expires next month (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have launched a raid on rivals City for four of their key UK-based scouting team (Sunday Mirror)

Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld are set to join the long list of players to commit their futures to Tottenham (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged the club to hand a new deal to key man Fernandinho (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are considering replacing manager Slaven Bilic with former Roma boss Rudi Garcia (Sunday Express)

Pablo Zabaleta insists he always knew former team-mate Mauricio Pochettino would become a great manager (Sunday Mirror)

Derby County manager Nigel Pearson is on the verge of being sacked after an argument with owner Mel Morris, who used a drone to watch training sessions (Sunday Express)

Manchester United are lining up a January swoop for Monaco defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been told he must sell a player before moving for Southampton’s £10m-rated defender Jose Fonte, 32 (The Sun on Sunday)

Francesco Guidolin is on the brink at Swansea and is set for showdown talks with the club’s owners on Sunday after the defeat to Liverpool (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent says the 34-year-old rejected a big-money move to China before moving to Old Trafford (Il Giornale)

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, 29, who is on loan at Sevilla is keen to join City’s sister club in New York (Daily Star Sunday)

Bruno Martins Indi says Jose Mourinho has benefited from Louis van Gaal’s decision to field Manchester United’s youngsters (Sunday Mirror)

Gareth Southgate is mulling over a shock England call-up for Burnley defender Michael Keane (Sunday People)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, 24, is disappointed the club could not persuade 27-year-old Chelsea striker Diego Costa to move back to Spain (Radio Marca)

Everton are weighing up a bid for Sevilla’s former Blackburn midfielder Steven N’Zonzi (Sunday People)

England are exploring the possibility of Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele’s eligibility (Sunday People)

Jesse Lingard is set to be named in Gareth Southgate’s first England squad (Mail on Sunday)

Quinton Fortune says the 13-year-old Marcus Rashford played like Ronaldinho (Mail on Sunday)

Right-back Matteo Darmian will leave Manchester United in the January transfer window (Mail on Sunday)

Inter Milan are moving towards a deal for Italy and Manchester United full-back Darmian, 26 (Gazetta dello Sport)

Arsene Wenger was sounded out by Manchester United about the prospect of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson (Daily Star Sunday)

Juventus have joined the race to sign Liverpool target Alexander Isak from AIK (Daily Star Sunday)

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been offered a way out of his Manchester United nightmare by FC Dallas (The Sun on Sunday)