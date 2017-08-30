Paper Talk: Origi father drops Spurs hint; Man Utd snubbed by Algerian

Manchester United and Chelsea look set to miss out on a deal for a playmaker, while Newcastle are hoping to land a Liverpool star on loan, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAHREZ SET TO SNUB MAN UTD, CHELSEA

Riyad Mahrez will reportedly stay at Leicester for at least one more season, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Algerian has wanted out of the KP Stadium all summer, while reports on Tuesday suggested that he was in talks over a £46.5million switch to Stamford Bridge.

Italian giants Roma have also had several bids knocked back for the Algerian, while RMC Sport are claiming that United boss Jose Mourinho is still keeping tabs on Mahrez as he continues his search for a winger.

However, Leicester have stood firm in the wake of continued interest in one of their star assets and The Sun claims that Mahrez, who has remained professional despite all the talk over his future, could stay for the remainder of the current campaign.

That news will delight Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, although there could yet be more twists and turns before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

TOON EYE ORIGI BUT FATHER HINTS AT SPURS MOVE

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez reportedly wants Liverpool striker Divock Origi to replace Dwight Gayle.

Origi is being strongly tipped to move on before Thursday’s transfer deadline after falling out of favour with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

French giants Marseille are said to have made a concrete bid for Belgian, while Tottenham are also reported to be one of 11 clubs keen on signing the 22-year-old.

However, the player’s father believes Tottenham are most likely to sign the striker.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” Mike Origi told DH.be.

“Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

The Reds could also use Origi as a makeweight in any deal to land Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, but that hasn’t stopped Benitez showing an interest, according to the Daily Express.

Newcastle are in need of a striker after Benitez decided to cut his losses with Gayle, who has had continued injury issues and is being linked with a £15m switch to Leeds and Fulham.

The Magpies are hoping to convince Liverpool to part with Origi on a season-long loan, but it is thought that the Anfield outfit would prefer a sale.

AND THE REST

Chelsea believe they are close to reuniting boss Antonio Conte with Swansea striker Fernando Llorente (Daily Mirror)

Stoke are hoping to tie up a deal for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph before Thursday (Daily Mirror)



La Liga side Las Palmas want to sign Chelsea forward Diego Costa on loan until January (Daily Mirror)

West Ham’s bid to sign William Carvalho could be scuppered by late interest from French champions Monaco (Daily Mirror)

Leicester and Crystal Palace are in transfer talks over a deal that will see Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray swap clubs (Daily Mirror)

Everton are considering a shock loan move for Watford hitman Stefano Okaka (Daily Mirror)



West Brom have pulled off a stunning late deal to land Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday want to offload flop Jordan Rhodes with Sunderland and Wolves keen (The Sun)

Leicester are planning a late window move for Nottingham Forest’s Ben Osborn (The Sun)



Chelsea have launched a £25m bid for Tottenham target Ross Barkley of Everton (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal’s fed-up players want the club to sell Alexis Sanchez before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are hoping to spend as much as £140m in the final days of the transfer window as Jurgen Klopp makes a late push to add elite-level quality to his squad (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle are still hoping to make another two signings before the close of the transfer window, although there is a growing a possibility they will have to make do with a loan deal for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Kenedy (Daily Telegraph)



Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is still hopeful of a move to Liverpool, although Arsenal and Chelsea could make late bids (Independent)

West Brom’s 29-year-old centre-back Jonny Evans would turn down a move to Arsenal because he wants to join Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Liverpool face a race against time to land Thomas Lemar and could have as little as 24 hours to wrap up a club-record deal (Daily Mail)



Robert Snodgrass says he was forced to quit West Ham after manager Slaven Bilic refused to play him in his preferred position (Daily Mail)

Ross Barkley could be set to stay at Everton because Tottenham and Chelsea have concerns about his injury (Daily Star)

Fulham want Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle after selling Sone Aluko to Reading (Daily Mail)



Crystal Palace are willing to back under-pressure boss Frank de Boer with at least three new signings (Daily Star)

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback could join Championship side HullCity on loan (Newcastle Chronicle)