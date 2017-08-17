Paper Talk: Spurs to bid £27m for Barca ace; Roberto staying put

Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a Barcelona star, while Tottenham are lining up a bid for a Barca midfielder, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

TOTTENHAM STEP UP MIDFIELDER INTEREST

Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their chase for Barcelona star Denis Suarez and are ready to bid £27million for the midfielder.

The 23-year-old Spainard had looked to be bound for Serie A outfit Napoli but Spurs may well have stolen a march, according to a report in Metro.

Suarez was poached from Manchester City’s youth team in 2013, but has since struggled to step up to Barca’s senior side and seems destined to move on before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Spurs remain the only Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer, but deals for Ajax star Davinson Sanchez and Celta Vigo’s Pape Cheikh Diop are also believed to be in the pipeline.

MAN UTD, CHELSEA TARGET STILL WANTED BY BARCA

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona star Sergi Roberto.

The versatile midfielder, who can also fill in at right-back, has been strongly tipped to quit Barca following the recent arrival of Paulinho at the Nou Camp.

Roberto is said to be unhappy with the Catalan Giants for bringing in the former Tottenham star and that led to talk that United and Chelsea were ready to offer Barca the 25-year-old’s £36million release clause in a bid to land the player.

However, new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has stated that he does not want Roberto to leave, telling Mundo Deportivo: “Of course, I am absolutely counting on him.

“In some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player.”

Roberto has a reported £36m release clause at the Nou Camp, though this is yet to be confirmed by the Catalan club.

There could, however, be a change of heart from Barca once they complete deals for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, so all is not lost just yet for the Premier League duo.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are confident of securing the £20m capture of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists he is ready to make a “financial sacrifice” to keep Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mirror)



Wenger has also vowed not to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal defender Gabriel is poised to join Spain’s Valencia in a £10m move (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony is set to return to Swansea in a cut-price £13m move (Daily Mirror)



Watford are close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Benfica’s Peruvian international winger Andre Carrillo (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are closing in on a £15.4m move for Lazio’s Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt (Daily Mirror)

Burnley have been quoted a staggering £20m by Hull for midfielder Sam Clucas (The Sun)

West Ham took the decision to sell Sofiane Feghouli to Galatasaray after punishing the winger for missing a young supporters’ party (The Sun)

Manchester United have ditched plans to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose (Daily Star)



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on a shock £25m deal for West Brom’s Jonny Evans (Daily Star)

Leicester have warned Chelsea that any bid less than £40m for Danny Drinkwater will be treated as a joke (Daily Star)

Tottenham should stick a £200m price tag on Dele Alli in a bid to stop him quitting the club next summer, according to Jermaine Jenas (Daily Star)

Chelsea pulled out of a deal for Paris St-Germain’s Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak because PSG were too busy handling the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona (Daily Express)



Championship side Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere (Daily Mail)

Ross Barkley has torn a hamstring and needs an operation which will keep him out for three months – and could scupper a move to Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Andy Carroll is back in West Ham first-team training at Rush Green with the striker closing in on his Premier League return (Daily Mail)

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger insists the club’s new Chinese owners are fully behind their refusal to sell star centre-back Virgil Van Dijk (Daily Mail)



Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs who have reservations about closing the transfer window before the start of the season (Daily Telegraph)

Diego Costa could face the threat of being sued by Chelsea if he ignores the club’s requests to return to training (Daily Telegraph)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has set his sights on a new striker after signing midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea in a club-record £45m deal (The Guardian)

Chelsea have not given up on signing Alex Sandro from Juventus, but are relying on the Brazilian left-back handing in a transfer request (London Evening Standard)



West Brom have no intention of selling Nacer Chadli, but are lining up a replacement in case Swansea make an offer too good to refuse for the Belgian winger (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday will reject a second bid from Leicester City for forward George Hirst. The 18-year-old is the son of former England striker David Hirst (Sheffield Star)