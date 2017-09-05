Paper Talk: United confident of Real Madrid raid; Arsenal, Spurs eye Barca star

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of agreeing a deal to sign Gareth Bale in 2018, while Liverpool will battle Arsenal, Spurs and two other clubs for an in-demand Barcelona star, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

UNITED ALREADY MAKING BALE PLANS FOR NEXT SUMMER

Manchester United are already drawing up a list of transfer targets for next summer, with Gareth Bale top of their wish list.

United failed to bring in the winger that Jose Mourinho craved this summer, having seen bids to sign Ivan Perisic and an enquiry for Bale fail.

However, the Red Devils are already working on a deal for Bale next summer – and this time United are said to be growing in confidence of landing their man.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror claims United are hopeful they can persuade Bale to return to the Premier League in a £90m-plus deal.

Efforts to sign the player this summer failed with Bale keen to stay for one more season, despite enduring a difficult last 12 months in the Bernabeu.

A series of injuries restricted him to just 19 appearances in La Liga, while the player has also been targeted by the Real Madrid boo boys.

Furthermore, Madrid see Marco Asensio and Isco as their stars of the future, and also have a number of youngsters coming through their ranks, meaning the sale of Bale will likely be sanctioned next summer.

FIVE-WAY BATTLE ON FOR BARCELONA STAR

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in signing 24-year-old Barcelona defender Rafinha, according to reports.

The Daily Star claims the player will look to quit the club in January as he bids to cement his place in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

And reports in Spain suggest Ernesto Valverde is unlikely to stand in the player’s way and would have allowed him to leave the club this summer had a suitable offer come in for his services.

The 24-year-old, who can operate either as an attacking midfielder or at right-back, is on a contract to 2020 and any deal to let him leave is likely to include a buy-out option inserted into the deal.

It’s claimed the club sees this as a good way to allow their players to fulfill their potential.

Barcelona used a similar tactic to bring Gerald Deulofeu back to the Nou Camp this summer from Everton after the winger enjoyed an impressive loan spell with AC Milan.

And it’s claimed Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs – as well as AC Milan and Inter Milan – are all willing to negotiate such terms with Barcelona in order to secure a deal.

Rafinha has spent his entire career on the books at the Nou Camp having joined the La Liga giants with his brother, Thiago, as a kid.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have begun working on contract renewals early after allowing Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to run into the last 12 months of their deals this season (Daily Mail)

Thousands of England fans were left stuck outside Wembley for the Slovakia game at kick-off with supporters complaining of ticket printing error chaos (Daily Mail)

Toby Alderweireld deserves a new deal or he should be allowed to leave Tottenham, the defender’s agent has said (Daily Mail)

Ross Barkley refused a £35m move from Everton to Chelsea because boss Antonio Conte ‘turned his phone off’ on Deadline Day, claims Joey Barton (Daily Mail)

Philippe Coutinho may have been named in Liverpool’s Champions League squad but he may not play to push through a move to Barcelona in January

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back in action for Manchester United within three months (Daily Mirror)

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas, 29 is “really sad” after the club denied him a move back to former side Olympiakos (Daily Mirror)

Eden Hazard is holding out hope for Chelsea exile Diego Costa to find a way back at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mirror)

Naby Keita could play for Liverpool this season despite missing out on a transfer window move (Daily Star)

Naby Keita: Wanted by duo

Roy Hodgson is interested in replacing Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (Daily Express)

Gareth Bale reveals how he convinced England-born Ben Woodburn to play for Wales (The Sun)

Juventus are looking at bringing in Andres Iniesta, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka in on free transfers next summer, according to reports (The Sun)