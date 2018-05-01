Paper Talk: Toon close on Cameroon striker; shock Arsenal boss talk

Jose Mourinho’s No 2 has emerged as a shock contender for the Arsenal job, while Newcastle are putting plans in place to sign a £20million Angers frontman, according to Tuesday’s papers.

DON’T LOOK BACK IN ANGERS FOR PREM TRIO

Newcastle lead Premier League rivals Brighton and Everton in the race to sign Angers striker Karl Toko Ekambi, according to reports.

The Cameroon star has reached double figures in Ligue 1 this season and his form in front of goal has caught the eye of a number of Premier League scouts, according to The Sun.

The former Socheaux man is rated in the £20million bracket and is also attracting the attention of LaLiga outfit Villarreal.

But reports suggest Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle are leading the charge, with Angers ready to cash in on their prized asset after the 25-year-old netted 25 goals in 64 appearances over the past two seasons.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho’s No 2, Rui Faria, has emerged as a shock contender for the Arsenal job (The Sun)

Bournemouth are preparing to take on the Premier League’s big guns to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer (The Sun)

Chelsea have reportedly stolen a march on Tottenham and Liverpool in the pursuit of Bruno Fernandes (The Sun)

FA bosses Martin Glenn and Greg Clarke will be challenged face to face to justify the £1bn Wembley sale (The Sun)

Manchester United fear Romelu Lukaku will be out of Friday’s clash against Brighton after picking up a foot injury – but should be fit for the FA Cup final (The Sun / The Guardian)

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Lyon’s France international winger Nabil Fekir (The Sun)

Gareth Bale has backing from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to stay at the Bernabeu (The Sun)

Watford are leading the £16.5m chase for West Brom forward Salomon Rondon (The Sun)

Southampton are considering a summer move for Denmark international winger Pione Sisto (The Sun)

Sunderland want hero Kevin Phillips to lead them back from League One and win over the fans (The Sun)

Sunderland are considering Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer to become their new manager (Daily Mirror)

Bradford boss Simon Grayson is being considered for the Scunthorpe job (The Sun)

Liverpool’s players have been shocked by Zeljko Buvac’s departure and a return is thought to be unlikely (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are not happy with Brendan Rodgers handling of loan player Charly Musonda at Celtic (Daily Telegraph)

Shahid Khan is hoping to give Wembley a retractable roof that fully closes if he buys the stadium (Daily Telegraph)

David Moyes ordered Andy Carroll home from West Ham’s training ground on Monday after an angry confrontation, with the club also set to launch an investigation (Daily Telegraph)

Arsene Wenger has turned down the chance to manage Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Star)

Chelsea are considering Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager (Daily Star)

Chelsea managerial target Maurizio Sarri is to move to the Premier League because he is bored of Serie A (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made an improved offer to Jack Wilshere in a desperate attempt to get him to stay (Daily Mirror)

Emmanuel Petit says winning a European trophy would be the perfect way for Arsene Wenger to say goodbye (Daily Mirror)

Fulham could lose star players Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney if they fail to win promotion this season (Daily Mirror)

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has rejected an offer from Everton after setting his sights on replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (Daily Express)

Wolves are ready to make a £35m swoop for Stoke and England keeper Jack Butland (Daily Express)

Police are investigating claims Brighton defender Gaeten Bong was subjected to monkey chants during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley (Daily Express)

British referees have not been selected in the 13 to officiate VAR at the World Cup (The Guardian)

Arsenal have invited Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and the other members of their 100 Club to attend Arsene Wenger’s Emirates Stadium farewell (Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale is set to be on the bench on Tuesday night as Real Madrid seek to reach their third consecutive Champions League final (Daily Mail)

England’s players’ partners are being provided with their own security detail by the FA at this summer’s World Cup in Russia (Daily Mail)

The FA Council believes Shahid Khan is to blame for the scrapping of the historic Varsity match at Wembley (Daily Mail)

Sunderland’s staff are fearing for their jobs in the anticipation of a major cull following relegation to League One (Daily Mail)