Paul Pogba and Manchester United are destined for a parting of ways this summer, claim a variety of Wednesday’s newspapers, while Arsenal are looking to bring in a Belgium midfielder.

MANCHESTER UNITED TO SELL PAUL POGBA TO HIGHEST BIDDER THIS SUMMER

Paul Pogba has told his Manchester United team-mates that he wants to leave this summer – and the club will not stand in his way.

According to L’Equipe, via the Daily Mail, Pogba has already made the decision that this will be his last season at Old Trafford, having instructed his agent to reach out to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And according to the report, United – who have previously insisted the World Cup winner is not for sale – will not block his exit and will instead listen to offers for the player.

Pogba returned to United in a then world-record £89.3million deal from Juventus in 2016 following four years at Juventus.

But his time at Old Trafford has been blighted by major inconsistencies and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also struggling to maintain the midfielder’s best form, it’s been decided the club will sell Pogba to the highest bidder. Despite Pogba’s struggles, United expect to receive a fee of around €150m (£130m) which will be added to their summer transfer kitty.

Former club Juventus are interested, but it seems Pogba will hold out for a move to Real Madrid who are managed by one of his idols in Zinedine Zidane.

“I know him personally, he is a truly different player,” said Zidane last month. “Few players can bring as much as he can.

“He is one of the midfielders who knows how to defend, who knows how to attack. He knows how to do it all. I like this player a lot, that is not new.”

To further the claims that Pogba will move on, the Mail claims the player has become disgruntled at United’s lack of competing for the game’s top honours and will look to make amends by moving on this summer.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have reportedly identified Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet as a midfield replacement for the departing Aaron Ramsey (Daily Mirror)

Raheem Sterling has revealed he voted for Harry Kane as the PFA player of the year (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have got Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier on their hit-list if they cannot get Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace this summer (Daily Mirror)

Norman Smurthwaite is getting close to selling Port Vale to a local business and could then make a move to take over at Notts County (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a new contract as the England winger’s season-ending injury looks set to end interest from German side Bayern Munich (Daily Telegraph)

The FA are to scrap the tradition of awarding a case of champagne to the FA Cup winners out of respect for players’ religious beliefs (Daily Mail)

No extra police will be in place in the Old Trafford tunnel on Wednesday night, despite players and staff clashing after Manchester City’s last visit to United (Daily Mail)

The FA are planning celebrations for England’s 1,000th senior men’s international, which will take place at home to Montenegro on November 14 (Daily Mail)

Daniel Farke will only get a transfer budget of around £20m to improve Norwich City’s squad if they are able to secure promotion to the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have identified PSG star Thomas Meunier as a top target to fill their problematic right-back spot (The Independent)

Crystal Palace will have to lower their £75m asking price if Wilfried Zaha is to get his dream move to a Champions League team this summer (Daily Star)

Tottenham hope to reopen contract talks with Christian Eriksen this summer in a bid to get the Danish star to stay at the club (Daily Star)

Brendan Rodgers is happy to work with a new head of recruitment at Leicester, with his former Celtic colleague Lee Congerton among the club’s candidates (Daily Star)

Mark Clattenburg has agreed to become the Chinese Super League’s new refereeing supremo (Daily Star)

Manchester City hope to win the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is also wanted by Manchester United (The Sun)

Tottenham want Anthony Joshua to fight at their new stadium when the heavyweight champ returns to the UK later this year (The Sun)

Manchester City star Nikita Parris is being chased by Lyon and Bayern Munich (The Sun)

Valencia have agreed a new deal to sell the Mestalla to housing developers and can get their plans for a new stadium back on track a decade after it was binned (The Sun)

Tim Sherwood has turned down the chance to become QPR manager, leaving Mark Warburton and Nigel Pearson as front-runners to take over from Steve McClaren (The Times)

UEFA and the Football Association want to meet with Raheem Sterling and other anti-racism campaigners calling for urgent change to the way the sport tackles the issue (The Times)

Stoke City want £30m for goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been told he needs to be playing in the Premier League to stay in Gareth Southgate’s England plans (The Times)