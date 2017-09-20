Paper Talk: Everton watch forward; Man Utd to snare Chilean

Julian Draxler has been linked with a January move to the Premier League, while Jose Mourinho wants to land an Arsenal forward, according to Wednesday’s papers.

MOURINHO CONFIDENT OF LANDING ARSENAL ACE

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes he can bring Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford next summer, a report claims.

The Sun believes that the Red Devils’ boss is confident of luring the former Barcelona man to his side by beating competition from rivals Manchester City.

Sanchez seemed set for a move to City on transfer deadline day and was reportedly left angry after seeing the deal fall through.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, there is a possibility that the 28-year-old could leave the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Arsenal star is currently unable to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club, but will be able to come January.

AND THE REST…

Liverpool could lose Emre Can on a free because they cannot agree on a release clause with the midfielder (The Sun)

Arsenal are eyeing a possible January move for PSG man Julian Draxler (Guardian)

Arsene Wenger has signalled a clear desire to offer Jack Wilshere a new contract if he proves his fitness by admitting that it would be “a dream” for the midfielder to finally realise his potential with Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United’s long-running fear of losing goalkeeper David de Gea to Real Madrid could finally be easing, with Zinedine Zidane targeting the signing of Athletic Bilbao’s Spain under-21 keeper Kepa (The Sun)

Manchester City have opened talks with Gabriel Jesus about a new contract – less than 10 months after he moved to the Etihad (Daily Star)

Everton scouts were in attendance at Saturday’s league game between Boavista and Benfica to watch Raul Jimenez (Liverpool Echo)

Antonio Conte has promoted Ethan Ampadu, the teenager signed from Exeter City over the summer, to his senior squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest (The Guardian)

Manchester United are sweating on the future of wonderkid Angel Gomes, who is being tracked by Barcelona (The Sun)

Former Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant managerial position at Birmingham City (Newcastle Chronicle)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has told his players they must get their act together to end the mounting crisis at Goodison Park (Daily Star)