Manchester United are being linked with a £120m deal to sign an exciting replacement for Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester City have been told they must spend in excess of £75m to sign a defensive target, according to Wednesday’s papers.

DYBALA ON THE MENU FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United are looking to make a huge £120million move for Paulo Dybala if Romelu Lukaku leaves in the summer, according to reports.

According to The Sun, United have identified the Argentina forward as an obtainable target and one player who could turn them from vying for a top-four finish into Premier league title contenders.

And it’s claimed Juventus will reportedly be tempted to cash in on the 25-year-old if an offer of around the £120million mark came in.

It’s also suggested United could part-fund the transfer by cashing in on Romelu Lukaku, who despite his recent good form, is no longer considered the club’s main striker.

The 25-year-old Belgian is likely to cost around the same £75million that United paid Everton for him and has been linked with both Inter Milan and, ironically, Juventus.

United were on Tuesday also linked with a £100m swoop for Jadon Sancho and a front four of the Borussia Dortmund winger, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Dybala would surely give United supporters a healthy dose of the attacking football they crave.

AND THE REST

Manchester City may have to break the £75m world transfer record for a defender to stand any chance of prising England left-back Ben Chilwell away from Leicester City this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Brendan Rodgers is targeting a summer reunion with Lee Congerton, Celtic’s head of recruitment (Daily Telegraph)

Peter Kenyon is making a last-gasp effort to buy Bolton Wanderers after his failed effort to secure a deal for Newcastle United (The Sun)

Newcastle face a nervous wait over midfielder Sean Longstaff after sending him to a specialist over a knee injury he suffered at West Ham (The Sun)

Struggling Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will be spared international duty with Egypt later this month (The Sun)

Southampton will offer defender Yan Valery a new deal later this month after his stunning breakthrough this campaign – he is out of contract at the end of next season (The Sun)

Real Madrid could turn to club legend Raul if they are unable to secure Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager this summer (The Sun)

Chelsea are in talks with Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos about taking on a similar role at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in France (The Sun)

Manchester City would pocket a whopping £15m windfall if Jadon Sancho becomes the latest £100m footballer this summer (The Sun)

Rafa Benitez has major doubts about January signing Antonio Barreca (The Sun)

Tottenham have been told all five of their remaining home games must be played at Wembley unless their stadium is ready for their next Premier League outing (The Times)

Real Madrid have a three-man shortlist to replace under-fire boss Santiago Solari featuring Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and Joachim Low (Daily Mirror)

Furious Real Madrid fans chanted Jose Mourinho’s name outside the Bernabeu – and called for Santiago Solari to resign – after crashing out of the Champions League on Tuesday (Daily Mirror)

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects a summer battle to keep their in-demand stars but insists he is unfazed (Daily Mirror)

Martin Glenn has agreed to remain as the FA chief executive until September, ensuring he is at the helm until his replacement is ready to take charge (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban was involved in a training-ground dispute after club physios questioned the extent of his Achilles injury (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil has tweeted his support to Jerome Boateng after his brutal axing from the German national team but failed to share a message of sympathy with both Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller (Daily Mail)

Stoke will study the outcome of Saido Berahino’s court appearance on Wednesday before making a final ruling on his future at the club (Daily Mail)

Rangers are tracking Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo – who may end up replacing James Tavernier in Glasgow (Daily Express)