Paper Talk: Man Utd demand Kroos in swap deal; big-spenders eye Walcott move

Manchester United have named the Real Madrid player they want in a swap deal for David De Gea, while Everton are being linked with a move for a £30m Arsenal winger, according to Sunday’s papers.

UNITED WANT KROOS IN SWAP DEAL FOR DE GEA

Manchester United are reportedly demanding Toni Kroos in any David de Gea transfer to Real Madrid.

The La liga giants are said to have angered United by reigniting their interest in De Gea, having previously stated that they no longer wanted United’s number one.

United’s response has been to demand that Germany midfielder Toni Kroos be part of any deal, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Mourinho is a huge fan of the 27-year-old and believes he would form a incredible partnership with record signing Paul Pogba at the heart of United’s midfield.

Madrid are reluctant to let Kroos leave but United are testing how much they want De Gea, in the hope that they will end their interest once again or be prepared to let one of their top men move in the opposite direction.

EVERTON TARGET £30M ARSENAL ATTACKER

Everton are reportedly targeting Arsenal’s Theo Walcott in £30m transfer swoop.

The Toffees had been strongly linked with a move for Walcott’s Gunners team-mate Olivier Giroud, but the France striker is now being tipped to replace Chelsea-bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Borussia Doertmund.

Now Ronald Koeman has switched his attention to Walcott, who can play out wide or as a central attacker, with the 28-year-old’s time at The Emirates seemingly coming to an end.

It’s unlikely that Koeman sees the England star as a straight replacement for Romelu Lukaku, with the Toffees boss still searching for a new No 9, but Walcott would be another strong attacking option at Goodison Park, should the report in the Sunday Mirror have any foundation.

AND THE REST

Antonio Conte’s new contract talks have stalled, fuelling fears about his Chelsea future (Sun on Sunday)

Arsene Wenger says he is “100 per cent” confident Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at Arsenal (Sun on Sunday)



Ross Barkley might be dumped into Everton’s Under-23 side next season (Sun on Sunday)

Virgil van Dijk could still become a £60m Liverpool player this summer, after insisting he will only move to Anfield (Sun on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho has been told it will take £45m to land Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic (Sun on Sunday)



Sean Dyche wants to bring veteran goalkeeper Shay Given to Burnley (Sun on Sunday)

Stoke have slapped a huge £30m price tag on playmaker Marko Arnautovic (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are stepping up their bid to land Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez (Sun on Sunday)



Manchester United are so keen on Ivan Perisic they would swap Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling for the Inter star (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge rejected a last-minute switch to a Chinese Super League side (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool will test RB Leipzig’s resolve with a huge £70m offer for Naby Keita (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham want their deal for Everton’s Ross Barkley done before they leave for the USA next week (Sunday Mirror)



Tottenham’s Danny Rose will get a new contract to fend off interest from the two Manchester giants (Sunday Mirror)

Ronald Koeman is ready to hand Wayne Rooney the Everton captaincy (Sunday Mirror)

Arsene Wenger will try to persuade Olivier Giroud to stay, after the striker proved his point on Arsenal’s pre-season tour by scoring and outshining £52m record signing Alexandre Lacazette (Sunday Mirror)

Matteo Darmian is to ask Jose Mourinho not to block his dream move to Juventus (Sunday Mirror)



Tammy Abraham believes the fastest route into Chelsea’s first team is through the exit door (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid may be prepared to sell Gareth Bale this summer as they look to raise enough money to sign Kylian Mbappe (Sunday Express)

Wayne Rooney has pleaded with Ross Barkley to sign a new Everton contract (Sunday Express)

Everton have returned with a massive £45m bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson (Sunday Express)



West Ham are looking to tie up their deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart (Mail on Sunday)

Stoke City have put a £22.5m asking price on West Ham target Marko Arnautovic (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool hope Emre Can will sign a new contract and not join Juventus (Mail on Sunday)



Leicester are holding out for £40m as Roma pursue winger Riyad Mahrez (Mail on Sunday)

Ander Herrera’s importance at Manchester United will soon be revealed with a sensational £41.6m contract (Daily Star on Sunday)

Monaco are prepared to play hardball with Arsene Wenger over a £45m deal for Thomas Lemar (Daily Star on Sunday)



Lyon have pulled out of a £18m deal to sign Manchester City centre-half Eliaquim Mangala (Daily Star on Sunday)

Manchester United have told Everton and Roma to forget about signing Anthony Martial (Daily Star on Sunday)