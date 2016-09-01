Paper Talk: Man Utd denied two transfers; Sakho’s triple snub

Mamadou Sakho snubbed three offers to leave Liverpool, while Manchester United blocked the departures of two squad players on transfer deadline day, according to Thursday’s papers.

SAKHO SNUBBED THREE APPROACHES

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, has annoyed manager Jurgen Klopp after he turned down approaches from Stoke, West Brom and Besiktas.

And the Daily Mirror claims the French defender will be banished by his manager after ignoring his warning to leave Anfield.

Manager Klopp told the defender to find a new club after falling out spectacularly with him on the club’s pre-season trip to the USA.

He challenged France international Sakho to prove himself at another club to show he deserved to have a future at Anfield.

But the player rejected an approach from Turkey’s Besiktas having also snubbed Stoke and West Brom, as he did not find any of their offers acceptable.

The Baggies were even prepared to buy Sakho for £20million, and Klopp is deeply frustrated by his refusal to leave.

The man bought for £18million from Paris Saint-Germain three years ago now faces spending the rest of 2016 sat in Liverpool’s stands because he will not be part of the first-team plans.

Klopp sees Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip , Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez as his quartet of senior central defenders, with midfielder Lucas Leiva able to provide cover in an emergency – leaving Sakho as his sixth choice centre-half.

MOURINHO BLOCKED SCHNEIDERLIN & DARMIAN SALES

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho blocked Tottenham’s bid to sign Morgan Schneiderlin after reassuring the midfielder is very much a part of his plans.

Schneiderlin is behind Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini in the central midfield pecking order and has only played five minutes this season.

But Spurs’ enquiry was rejected as Mourinho needs squad cover for the two domestic cups and Europa League.

The Daily Mail claims Spurs, however, are likely to return to the subject in January if the 26-year-old’s game-time at United doesn’t improve.

Meanwhile, the same paper says United also turned down an approach from Inter Milan for 26-year-old Italian full back Matteo Darmian.

The Italy defender was identified as a target by new Inter boss Frank De Boer after he was forced to give up on forced to give up on moves for Zenit St Petersburg defenders Domenico Criscito and Ezequiel Garay – the latter of whom joined Valencia.

But Mourinho again told the player he sees him as a part of his squad for the upcoming season and he will be given a chance to stake a claim for a regular first-team place over the season.

However, Darmian, 26, looks as though he is facing a difficult season ahead, with both Antonio Valencia and Timothy Fosu-Mensah competing with him for the right-back position.

AND THE REST

New Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi suffered an injury scare after he took a knock to the ankle during Germany’s friendly with Finland (The Sun)

Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the derby clash with City after he limped out of Armenia’s friendly against the Czech Republic with a knee problem (The Sun)

Chelsea pulled out of a loan deal for Aymen Abdennour after re-signing David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger blocked a move for Yaya Sanogo to join Leeds on loan (The Sun)

Former England striker and Chelsea stiker Kenny Dixon has revealed his extreme gambling addiction saw him lose three homes and end up in jail (The Sun)

A deal for a Chinese company to buy a stake in Liverpool has been denied by the chief executive of the group after speculation of talks with the owners of the Reds, Fenway Sports Group (Daily Mirror)

Rubin Kazan’s Yann M’Vila has been left ‘heartbroken’ after his deadline day transfer to Sunderland fell through at the last minute (Daily Mail)

West Ham received one approach for talisman Dimitri Payet this summer – but demanded £100m to let him go (Daily Express)

Joe Hart is set to appear for England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after Southampton keeper Fraser Forster, 28, injured his arm in training (Daily Telegraph)

Hope Solo, the notorious USA goalkeeper who was given a six-month ban after the team’s failure to win Olympic gold, has announced she won’t be playing for her club side in the NWSL this season as she is not “mentally ready to return to football” (The Guardian)

Daniel Sturridge’s representatives approached Arsenal about a late loan deal for the striker, but Liverpool want to keep the 26-year-old (Goal)

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini says he “can’t understand” why new manager Pep Guardiola let goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, go on loan to Torino (Metro)

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy, 31, will stay with the Gunners despite a deadline day offer from Spanish club Espanyol (Squawka)

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 23, turned down a move to Chelsea to stay with the Serie A side (Goal)