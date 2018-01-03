Paper Talk: Man Utd eye £40m Brazilian; West Ham’s £15m Stoke raid

Jose Mourinho is looking to reinforce his attacking options, while Arsene Wenger has made a decision on one of his stars, according to Wednesday’s papers.

JOSE KEEN ON WINGER DEAL

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to land PSG winger Lucas Moura this month, according to a report.

The Sun claims that the Red Devils’ boss has an eye on the Brazil forward, who is out of favour in the French capital.

As a result, Mourinho reportedly wants to bring in the 25-year-old on loan in January, however PSG want to add a condition to the deal.

The Ligue 1 leaders have apparently told United that they will only agree if it leads to a permanent deal next summer, for a fee of around £40million.

Lucas scored 19 goals in 52 appearances for the Parisiens last season, having signed for the club from Sao Paolo back in 2012.

AND THE REST

David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi can leave Chelsea in January if they wish, says Antonio Conte (Telegraph)

Everton will attempt to complete the signing of the Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun today at a meeting with the club’s president, Fikret Orman (Guardian)

West Ham are willing to pay £15m to sign Wales international Joe Allen from Stoke (Mail)

Arsene Wenger has opened the door to selling Alexis Sanchez this month if Arsenal can buy a replacement (Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho has said he has played his last game for Liverpool as he aims to force through a move to Barcelona this month (Express)

Jose Mourinho is treading a fine line with the Old Trafford board over this comments about Manchester United’s spending (Mail)

Watford are keen on Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (Star)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will miss four-to-six weeks with his knee injury (Mirror)

Guardiola has told the Premier League organisers that they are in danger of ‘killing’ players if they persist with busy schedules over the Christmas period

Glenn Murray has insisted he will welcome a new striker to Brighton even though a new arrival would threaten his starting spot (Star)

Chelsea are ready to push through a £50m January move for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro (Mirror)

Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Derby are watching Valarenga and ex-Manchester City midfielder Abdisalam Ibrahim (Star)

Norwich will hand a long-term contract to German midfielder Tom Trybull (Star)

QPR want Peterborough striker Jack Marriott in a swap deal with Conor Washington (Star)