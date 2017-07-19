Paper Talk: Newcastle in for Leicester star; Man Utd’s £60m bid blocked

Manchester United have drawn a blank in their hunt for one of their top targets, while Newcastle could sign a big-name Leicester star – but only if the Foxes lower their price, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

DIER HOPES OVER FOR MAN UTD AS TOTTENHAM REFUSE TO DISCUSS A DEAL

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Tottenham’s Eric Dier with the north London club instructing them they are simply unwilling to sell.

United were reported to be ready to make a take-it-or-leave-it £60m bid for Dier earlier this week, but the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City means Spurs are adamant that no more of their big-name players will leave.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign a new defensive midfielder and Dier is believed to be his No 1 target ahead of Nemanja Matic of Chelsea and Monaco’s Fabinho.

But the Daily Mirror claims Tottenham’s refusal to even discuss a deal means United may have to go back to the drawing board, or even consider other options.

United were on Tuesday linked with a move for Liverpool’s No 1 summer target, Naby Keita, of RB Leipzig.

Dier is under contract at Tottenham until 2021, having recently signed a new deal in north London.

SLIMANI WANTS LEICESTER EXIT AS NEWCASTLE ARE LINKED TO ALGERIAN

Islam Slimani wants to stay in the Premier League – but fears Leicester are pricing him out of a move to promoted Newcastle.

The Algerian striker has reportedly been told he can leave the Foxes this summer, just a year after joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

But Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is seeking most of Leicester’s club record £29million investment back – and the Daily Mirror claims the Foxes told Newcastle he will cost £25million.

That’s more than Newcastle owner Mike Ashley wants to spend and the Algerian fears he could be priced out of the move to St James’ Park.

The player is also wanted back by Sporting, but his wage demands means they’re likely to be priced out.

Newcastle will reportedly match his £80,000 a week wages – but only sign the player if Leicester lower their asking price.

Slimani has scored seven Premier League goals in 23 appearances for the Foxes, of which only 13 were starts.

AND THE REST

West Ham are close to signing Mexico’s former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 29, from Bayer Leverkusen in a £13m deal (Daily Express)

Arsenal will seek to off-load fringe players before deciding whether to smash the club’s transfer record for the second time this summer with a raid on Monaco for Thomas Lemar (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain have been back in touch with Arsenal as they ramp up their interest in forward Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mail / Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are close to completing the £8m signing of Andy Robertson from Hull City after he left the Championship club’s training camp in Portugal to agree terms (Daily Mail)

Swansea are among the clubs weighing up a move for Wilfried Bony. The Ivory Coast international also has interest from France, Turkey and China (Daily Mail)

Tottenham face the prospect of having to pay record signing Moussa Sissoko to leave the club this summer (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria says he wants to remain at the club despite interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan (Daily Mail)

Sadio Mane will join Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Germany after being cleared to resume full training next week (Daily Mail)

LA Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo plans to keep hold of Ashley Cole and hints the club are keeping an eye on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s current situation (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of 16-year-old Feyenoord prospect Joshua Zirkzee (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are set to sign former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Javier Manquillo (Daily Mail)

West Bromwich Albion captain Jonny Evans is set to sign a new contract after the club rejected the advances of Leicester City (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere is free to leave Arsenal this summer – but Sampdoria may have to raise their bid to land the England midfielder (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are in pole position to sign Manchester City’s 20-year-old Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho for £25m (Daily Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp has warned his senior Liverpool stars not to feel too comfortable in their starting roles this season as he builds a squad that can sustain a rotation policy (Daily Telegraph)

Ivan Perisic is hoping to push through a £44m move to Manchester United, who are growing increasingly confident of signing the Inter Milan winger in the next 48 hours (The Times)

Newcastle United are close to signing Jacob Murphy, the Norwich City winger, but Rafa Benitez has challenged Mike Ashley to “keep his word” about transfer spending before the club’s return to the Premier League (The Times)

Ross Barkley wants £150,000-a-week to join Tottenham – more than they pay their star striker Harry Kane (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny’s £10m move to Juventus will spark a clear-out at the Emirates (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal want to overhaul the squad with defenders Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy, Calum Chambers and Kieran Gibbs all set to go to make way for fresh faces. Jack Wilshere has also been told he can leave (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are considering moves for West Ham goalkeeper Adrian (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have put a combined £89m price tag on Chelsea targets Alvaro Morata and Danilo (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is set to go to one of Championship duo Fulham and Middlesbrough on loan (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are poised to beat Hull to the signing of Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season’s loan (various)

Watford have launched a loan bid for Benfica winger Andre Carrillo (The Sun)

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino is preparing a move for Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan (The Sun)

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann is the latest Premier League player to be in line for a big-money pay day from China (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reject all offers for Alexis Sanchez but fallen England star Jack Wilshere has been told he can leave the Emirates (The Sun)

Ashley Cole will not move from LA Galaxy to Birmingham this summer without a battle (The Sun)

Hull look set to land Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart in an £8m deal (The Sun)

Craig Shakespeare insists it’s premature to suggest Riyad Mahrez will be on the move to Roma, Arsenal or Barcelona this summer (The Sun)

Real Madrid have given up on signing David de Gea this summer (Daily Star)

Tottenham are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku believes Jose Mourinho has made him a better player after only 10 days working with the Manchester United manager (The Guardian)

Erik Lamela will not travel with the Tottenham squad on their tour of the United States and he will not be fit until late September at best, as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term hip problem (The Guardian)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is a doubt for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Linfield (Daily Record)

Free agent Simon Church has turned down the chance to return to Scotland’s top flight with Hibernian (Daily Record)