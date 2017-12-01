Paper Talk: Man Utd line up £31m Serie A star; Barca offer Turan for Ozil

Manchester United are ready to turn to a Serie A midfielder to replace Marouane Fellaini, while Barcelona are keen on a swap deal for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, according to Friday’s newspapers.

UNITED EYEING MOVE FOR ATALANTA STAR

Manchester United are reportedly set to turn to £31m Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante as they look to replace Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian star is out of contract at the end of the season and recently rejected a new deal at Old Trafford, meaning he will almost certainly leave United in 2018.

One potential replacement is rumoured to be Atalanta star Cristante, who is currently on loan at the Serie A club from Benfica.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Atalanta this season, scoring eight goals, with three of those coming in two Europa League games against Everton.

According to the report in The Sun, United are preparing a £31million bid for the midfielder – that’s despite Atalanta having the option to sign Cristante for £10m at the end of the season.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the running for the Italy international, who won his first cap against Macedonia in October.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are ready to use Turkish midfielder Arda Turan as bait to tempt Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil (Daily Star)

Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano says his time at the club is drawing to a close (Daily Star)

West Ham’s players must take responsibility for their precarious league position but David Moyes can turn things around, according to Alan Curbishley (Daily Star)

Lionel Messi has caused a rift in the Barcelona dressing room after pleading with the club to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho (Daily Star)

Gareth Southgate has fired back at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho over his treatment of Phil Jones (Daily Star)

Newcastle are keen to sign Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, but do not want to pay the £20m fee the Red Devils want (The Sun)

Real Madrid have contacted Kevin De Bruyne’s agent over a move for the Manchester City playmaker (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told his scouts to find him a “magician” in the January transfer window (The Sun)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to move for West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini (The Sun)

Liverpool target Emerson Palmieri has played down talk of a move to Anfield, insisting he is happy at Roma (The Sun)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has dropped a hint he could leave Liverpool on a permanent basis (The Sun)

Arsenal are ready to make a fresh move for Jonny Evans as they target a new defender in January (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s bid to sign Roma’s Emerson Palmieri has suffered a blow after the defender admitted he is happy to remain in Italy (Daily Mirror)

English football fans face up to 15 years in a Russian jail if they engage in hooliganism or mass disorder at next summer’s Russia World Cup (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have recruited former England international Chris Powell onto their scouting team (Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate has challenged England’s Harry Kane to fulfil his ambition of being the world’s greatest striker by proving it on the planet’s biggest stage (Daily Express)

Emre Can has insisted his contract dispute is not about money and says he could sign a new deal at Liverpool or move abroad in January (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger is seriously considering turning to Danny Welbeck rather than Olivier Giroud for the visit of Manchester United on Saturday despite the France striker’s two goals on Wednesday night and the absence of Alexandre Lacazette (Daily Telegraph)

A tribunal will settle the dispute between Liverpool and Chelsea over the fee for striker Dominic Solanke in the new year (The Times)

Seville midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, 28, looks set to leave the Spanish club after falling out with coach Eduardo Berizzo (Stoke Sentinel)