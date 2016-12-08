Paper Talk: Man Utd eye £50m Benfica man; Ozil sale possible

Arsenal could be willing to sell Mesut Ozil if it helped them finance a new contract for Alexis Sanchez, while Manchester United have sent scouts to watch a Benfica star, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TO SELL OZIL IN ORDER TO KEEP ALEXIS

Arsenal will reluctantly listen to offers for midfielder Mesut Ozil next summer if the 28-year-old does not lower wage demands of £384,000 a week.

Ozil, like team-mate Alexis Sanchez, is in talks with the club over an extension for his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2018.

However, with both players currently asking for wages beyond what Arsenal are willing to pay them, there remains serious uncertainty over their long-term futures at the Emirates.

Chelsea have reportedly joined the number of clubs monitoring Sanchez’s contract stand-off with Arsenal and will move for the player if he cannot agree terms with the Gunners.

And Matt Law writes that Ozil is currently thought to be more expendable if Arsenal are forced to consider cashing in.

Some sources claim Ozil and Sanchez want £20million-a-year, £384,000-a-week, to re-sign with the Gunners and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has appealed for them not to let money decide their futures.

Arsenal could risk letting the pair enter the final 12 months of their agreements if no compromise deals can be struck, but Telegraph Sport understands any big offers for Ozil would be looked at if he does not sign an extension.

Ozil recently hinted that he pines for a return to former club Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich could also swoop to bring the player back to the Bundesliga if Arsenal show any indication they are willing to sell.

Ozil is currently the highest paid player at Arsenal on £140,000-a-week, £10,000 more than Sanchez. Manchester City and Juventus have so far shown the most interest in the Chile international, with Chelsea now watching developments closely.

MAN UNITED KEEP TABS ON SEMEDO

Manchester United are understood to be watching Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo as Jose Mourinho considers strengthening his defence.

However, the 23-year-old could come at a big price with reports in Portugal saying his current release clause is at least £50million.

However, the player has emerged as one of the best young full-backs in Europe and according to Diario de Noticias, United sent scouts to watch him against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Lisbon-born defender is under contract at Benfica until 2021 and his current deal is said to contain a minimum fee release clause set at £50million.

However, the publication claims the Portuguese club could be willing to listen to offers from United in the summer and cash in for a little less.

Premier League clubs have been alerted that Schalke may be forced to cash in on their star names in January – including Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka, two stars hailed “the future of German football” (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s reported target Marcelo Brozovic has extended his Inter Milan contract until 2021. The 24-year-old midfielder turned down the chance to move to Stamford Bridge during the summer, according to his agent (Daily Star)

Hull are facing a fight with MLS side Chicago Fire to sign Legia Warsaw striker Nemanja Nikolic (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are keeping an eye on midfielder Milan Badelj’s situation at Fiorentina (Daily Star)

Chelsea are targeting a January deal for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam (Daily Star)

Henrik Larsson has admitted he regrets leaving Manchester United after his two-month loan at Old Trafford

Simone Zaza is ready to end his nightmare at West Ham by joining Valencia (Daily Mirror)

Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor is a target for Aston Villa (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham, Everton and Southampton are set for a three-way January battle for Norwich starlet Jacob Murphy

Leicester are set to renew their interest in Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa next month (Daily Mirror)

Stoke and Crystal Palace are chasing Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite (Daily Mirror)

Bolton have warned Everton they must make an offer too good to turn down if they want to sign starlet Zach Clough (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are understood to have opened talks with Everton about a double deal for Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin (The Sun)

Isco may have got himself back into the Real Madrid fold this season, but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City from taking an interest

Premier League target Riechedly Bazoer is expected to leave Ajax in January, according to boss Peter Bosz

Ashley Young may be heading out of Old Trafford during the January transfer window, with former club Watford heading up the list of possible suitors for the midfielder

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could return to Old Trafford sooner than expected with his loan spell at Wolves under review (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will consider offers for Marouane Fellaini but have little appetite to let him go out on loan (Daily Mail)

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs as they consider loan approaches (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel urged his club to do what they can to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from leaving, though he understood the striker’s ultimate wish was to play for Real Madrid (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted Moussa Dembele will not be sold in January (Daily Record)

Joey Barton insists he holds no grudges against Mark Warburton and that he would sign for Rangers if given the choice again (Daily Record)