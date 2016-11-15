Paper Talk: Man Utd eye £51m striker; Sturridge £28m exit talk

Manchester United have joined a number of top clubs in chasing a FC Porto striker talent, while Daniel Sturridge is being tipped to spark a £28m transfer scramble in January, according to Tuesday’s papers.

UNITED TARGET PORTO STAR SILVA

Manchester United have joined a series of clubs keen to sign £51m-rated Portugal international striker Andre Silva.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchetser City have all been previously linked with the player, but now the Daily Record claims United have joined the list of clubs keen on a deal for the striker.

But such has been the player’s rapid rise to stardom with Porto – where he has scored seven goals in 10 Primera Liga appearances this season – that his contract has been improved and his buy-out clause raised to €60million.

A prolific finisher at Under-19, U20 and U21 international level, Silva was called up to the full national team in August, rapidly contributing four goals in four World Cup qualifiers.

His introduction to Fernando Santos’ starting line-up also allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to his preferred starting position on the left wing.

United will need a new man to lead their line with both Wayne Rooney on the decline and 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic unable to play on forever – and it’s thought Silva could be the man they target.

United lost the opportunity to recruit the outstanding youngster of the 2015-16 season when they delayed on agreeing a transfer fee with Benfica for Renato Sanches, who the Portuguese champions instead sold to Bayern Munich.

It is understood that the Old Trafford hierarchy has been warned of the danger of missing out on Silva in similar fashion.

STURRIDGE TIPPED FOR £28M LIVERPOOL EXIT AS DUO HOVER

Daniel Sturridge is ready to quit Liverpool in January – with West Ham and Stoke both linked with a £28m swoop for the striker.

The England star has been forced to play a bit-part role at Anfield on Saturday, with the likes of Graeme Souness giving his thoughts on why the player will never fulfil his potential at Liverpool.

Although our Monday Verdict fully backed Sturridge to play a leading role for Liverpool in the new year, the Daily Mirror today claims the player is growing increasingly frustrated at Anfield and will be allowed to leave in January – proving Jurgen Klopp has signed a replacement first.

The paper says both West Ham and Stoke are among the clubs interested in the £120,000-a-week marksman, who has netted four times for his club this season although they have all been in the EFL Cup.

The Hammers in particular are desperate for a high-class marksman as they are struggling for goals.

Stoke have already taken striker Wilfried Bony on a season’s loan from Manchester City, but remain huge fans of Sturridge’s abilities.

The player at least has a fan in England boss Gareth Southgate, who has insisted the Reds star IS a team player.

Speaking in the press conference to preview Tuesday’s friendly with Spain, Southgate said: “He is a goalscorer, a talented player and his mentality to working with us has been excellent.

“Every striker has a slightly different way of playing and he has some brilliant footwork.

“He likes to drop into different areas of the field. He works for the team, he wants to be part of the team.

“All goalscorers are slightly individual but I don’t see any more of that [selfishness] in Daniel than any other forward.”

AND THE REST

Mesut Ozil is closing in on a £200,000-a-week deal to stay at Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will be offered a £1.5m-a-year contract until 2020 to manage England (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will offer Frank Lampard a job at Stamford Bridge following his exit from New York City (Daily Mirror / The Guardian)

Alexis Sanchez has been declared fit by Chile for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, after Arsene Wenger warned that playing the forward could be a “suicidal decision” which would leave the 27-year-old on the injury list at Arsenal for months (The Guardian)

Lionel Messi will sign a new deal with Barcelona and overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s best-paid player (Daily Mirror)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has joined the queue of managers looking to sign Charlton’s Ezri Konsa; Manchester City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old centre-back (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger has opened talks with MLS side Chicago Fire over a January move (Daily Mirror / The Sun)

Juan Mata’s father has revealed the Manchester United midfielder will not decide on his future until the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are lining up a shock January move for Watford’s Troy Deeney (Daily Mirror)

Memphis Depay will become a target for Juventus if the Italians fail in their bid to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid (The Sun)

Chelsea will go head to head with Tottenham for Napoli’s teenage sensation Amadou Diawara

Wayne Rooney could leave Manchester United for a new MLS franchise in Los Angeles in 2018 (Daily Express)

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea target Joao Cancelo – but won’t be able to sign the right-back in January (Daily Express)

David Sullivan insists Dimitri Payet is staying at West Ham despite the player hinting at a January exit (Daily Express)

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Mahmoud Dahoud have taken a hit with Borussia Dortmund offering a player-plus-cash deal for the midfielder (Daily Express)

Mike Phelan wants bad-boy Ravel Morrison to boost Hull’s battle to beat the drop (Daily Star)

Sheffield United and Bolton are ready to battle it out for Millwall defender Byron Webster in the January window (Daily Star)

Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich are all tracking former Arsenal striker Arturo Lupoli, who plays for Pisa in Serie B (Daily Star)

Tottenham will risk losing Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris if they refuse to improve the existing wage structure to accommodate their two biggest stars (Daily Mail)

Kane will demand he is paid at least £120,000-a-week to sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester City will demand over £10m for Sunderland target Leonardo Ulloa in January (Daily Telegraph)

Memphis Depay is open to discussing a winter switch to Everton with his immediate Manchester United future looking bleak (Daily Mail)

Scottish giants Rangers have become the latest club to join in the race for Dundalk pair Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan, who are both available for free next month (Daily Record)

Celtic are the favourites to sign Stevie Gerrard according to the bookies – and Owen Coyle reckons the move would be a stunning success (Daily Record)

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is interesting Manchester United and Tottenham, will become England’s first-choice stopper “one day”, says team-mate Victor Anichebe (Sunderland Echo)