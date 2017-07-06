Paper Talk: Man Utd eye Dortmund enforcer; Rudiger medical due

Manchester United have turned their attentions to a Dortmund star to boost their midfield, while Chelsea are back in for a January transfer target, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

UNITED EYE DORTMUND MIDFIELDER

Manchester United have reportedly turned their midfield focus on Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl after failing to land either Nemajna Matic or Eric Dier.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in a defensive midfielder this summer as he looks for competition for veteran Michael Carrick, especially now that United are back in the Champions League.

United are believed to have failed with bids for Tottenham star Dier and Chelsea’s Matic so Mourinho has now turned his attention to Weigl, who has been outstanding since breaking into the Dortmund side as an 18-year-old in 2015 and was even in Germany’s Euro 2016 squad.

Weigl, now 21, is seen as far better value for money than Mourinho’s top two targets, although a move for Matic is not definitely off as Chelsea will sanction the switch once they complete a deal for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

As for Dier, Mourinho feels the £50million that Spurs are asking for the England star is over the top.

CHELSEA BACK IN FOR SWANSEA HITMAN

Chelsea are reportedly back in for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.

Antonio Conte wanted to sign the Spaniard in January, but the veteran frontman opted to help Swansea avoid the drop instead as he fired in 15 Premier League goals to do just that.

With Diego Costa close to rejoining Atletico Madrid – despite their current transfer ban – Conte will again go after his former striker, particularly given the news that Manchester United are trying to hijack their move for Romelu Lukaku.

The Times reports that Conte sees the 32-year-old, who won the Serie A title under the Blues boss at Juventus, as a decent back-up option as Chelsea look to fight on several fronts ahead of the new season.

Llorente’s potential arrival as a back-up, however, means that the Stamford Bridge outfit are still looking to sign a marquee striker this summer.

AND THE REST

Everton players cannot wait for the return of Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney to Goodison Park (The Sun)

Nathaniel Chalobah is in talks with Watford over permanent switch from Chelsea (The Sun)

David Luiz has emerged as a shock contender to be the new Chelsea captain – instead of Gary Cahill (The Sun)



Huddersfield are on the verge of signing Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen (The Sun)

Antonio Rudiger will undergo a medical in Los Angeles while on holiday in the USA this week ahead of his £34m move to Chelsea (The Sun)

Dani Ceballos is ready to snub Barcelona for Real Madrid… if Zinedine Zidane promises not to loan him out (The Sun)



Alexis Sanchez is demanding a staggering £400,000-a-week to sign a new deal at Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are offering Wayne Rooney as a makeweight to Everton in a bid to beat Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku (Daily Mirror & Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to be patient as Liverpool continue to battle to land their top summer targets (Daily Mirror)

Brighton and Bournemouth are both chasing £12m-rated Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite (Daily Mirror)



Atletico Madrid set to make their move for Diego Costa this week – but could loan him out to China (Daily Mirror)

Jon Walters is quitting Stoke after seven years to join Burnley for £2m (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is closely following Russian star Aleksandr Golovin and even made a call to check on the CSKA Moscow midfielder during the recent Confederations Cup (Daily Mirror)



Real Madrid are losing ground in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe as they continue to stall on a deal to bring the Monaco wonderkid to the Bernabeau, with PSG now in pole position (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s teenage starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new, three-year deal with the club despite interest from Juventus and Benfica after his performances in the FA Youth Cup this season (Daily Mail)

Having missed out on Tammy Abraham, Brighton are closing in on a loan deal for another young Chelsea forward, Izzy Brown, who has been in demand in this summer’s loan market (Daily Mail)



Leicester City have held initial talks over a possible new contract for Leonardo Ulloa to raise the prospect of the Argentine striker extending his stay at the KP Stadium (Daily Mail)

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed is set to join Championship side Norwich City on loan for next season (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘happy’ and wants to stay with the European champions despite his fall-out with the club this summer (Daily Mail)



West Ham are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray, 26, for £15m (London Evening Standard)

Rennes are keen to snap up Chelsea outcast Loic Remy (Daily Star)

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright met with Wayne Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, on Wednesday as talks over his return to Goodison Park gathered pace (Daily Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid are set to make their opening bid to re-sign Diego Costa in a move that could save the striker from an awkward reunion with Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte (Daily Telegraph)



Manchester United are set to make an improved offer of €75m (£65.8m) to Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata as Jose Mourinho steps up his attempt to replace the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next season (The Guardian)

Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks with Everton about rejoining his boyhood team with the move centring on the club matching the £250,000-a-week basic salary he earns at Manchester United (The Guardian)

Atletico Madrid are preparing to table a first formal bid with Chelsea for Diego Costa in the hope they can re-sign the Spain striker before his scheduled return for pre-season training at Cobham at the start of next week (The Guardian)