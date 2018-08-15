One of Manchester United’s most popular players is contemplating a switch to a former club, while a forgotten Arsenal star is set for a surprise transfer to Serie A, according to Wednesday’s papers.

VALENCIA KEEN ON JUAN MATA REUNION

Manchester United star Juan Mata could be set for an emotional return to his former side Valencia – but any move is not likely to take place until next summer.

The Spanish star currently has 12 months remaining on his Old Trafford contract, and although talks have taken place over an extension, no agreement has yet been reached.

And according to The Sun, Valencia have sounded Mata out over a return to LaLiga – but only if he’s available on a free transfer next summer.

Mata earns around £130,000 a week at Old Trafford and Los Che would struggle to get anywhere near those wages.

However, a United source told the newspaper that a move could still come about, saying: “It is well known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two.

“His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he’ll leave unless something changes soon.

“We know Juan’s motives are not related to money and there’s a very strong emotional attachment to take into account.”

Mata made 176 appearances over four seasons at Valencia before his £23.5million switch to Chelsea in the summer of 2011. He joined United for £37.1m – a then club record fee – in January 2014.

AND THE REST

Arsenal striker Joel Campbell has finally found a permanent home at Serie A minnows Frosinone, according to reports (The Sun)

Serge Aurier reportedly saw a move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid collapse this summer (The Sun)

Napoli are hoping to conclude a deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday (The Sun)

Middlesbrough want Le Havre’s £10m-rated centre-half Harold Moukoudi (The Sun)

Sunderland starlet Elliot Embleton is hoping to beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the UEFA Goal of the Season gong (The Sun)

John McGinn has admitted he was in a comfort zone in Scottish football and moved to Aston Villa because he is ambitious (The Sun)

Harry Maguire is close to agreeing a new £75,000-a-week contract with Leicester, following Manchester United’s failed bid to sign the England defender (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri has relaxed his Chelsea predecessor Antonio Conte’s rules on diet and nutrition as well as the stipulation that players had to stay together in a hotel the night before home games (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says his club will not bid for Paul Pogba this summer, but referred to the France midfielder as a “great player” and said the club will keep tabs on him (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender Diego Godin says he turned down a summer move to Manchester United for “personal reasons” (Daily Mirror)

Unai Emery has been told Arsenal must cut their wage bill – and that could impact on his rebuilding plans (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are hopeful of beating a number of Premier League clubs to the signature of highly-rated Bury teenager Morgan Sadler

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says he wants to commit his future to the Old Trafford club beyond the end of his contract next summer (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs could vote to change the summer transfer deadline back to August 31 after just one window (Daily Mirror)

N’Golo Kante insists his World Cup medal and Premier League titles mean nothing ahead of the new season with Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Sergio Ramos has taken a swipe at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool boss’ criticism over his challenge on Mohamed Salah in last season’s Champions League final (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has taken his fitness regime to a new level after signing up with Kevin De Bruyne’s nutritionist (Daily Mail)

Burnley have complained to UEFA about the conduct of Thursday’s Europa League visitors Istanbul Basaksehir (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov is likely to invest in AC Milan, Roma or Bayern Munich rather than Everton (Daily Star)

Tottenham must tell UEFA where they intend to play their Champions League games by the end of the month (Daily Star)

Angelo Ogbonna claims West Ham will not push the panic button after their 4-0 humiliation by Liverpool (Daily Star)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is ready to let Danny Drinkwater go out on loan in the next two weeks if a European side come in for him (Daily Express)