Paper Talk: Man Utd free to buy £50m ace; Liverpool’s Ox hope

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign one of their players, while Liverpool’s hopes of a raid on Arsenal have been handed a boost, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

REAL MADRID OFFER JAMES RODRIGUEZ TO MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United are considering the chance to sign James Rodriguez for £50million this summer after the player was offered to the club by Real Madrid.

Despite playing an important role for Real during their run-in, the Colombia forward is still likely to be sacrificed this summer and help pave the way for a Zinedine Zidane spending spree.

However, the Daily Mail believes United would only sanction a move for Rodriguez if any move for Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann stalled. Reports in Spain have once again suggested the player could stay at Atletico next season, despite claims United have agreed terms with the prospective £84million signing.

Rodriguez is represented by Jose Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes, so it’s expected that any potential move for the Real star would go through without too much problems.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN WELCOMES LIVERPOOL MOVE TALK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would welcome a move to Liverpool as the Arsenal star weighs up his future.

The Daily Mail suggests the England star, converted into a right wing-back to good effect by the Gunners in recent weeks, is attracted to the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has 12 months remaining on his current terms at the Emirates but the prospect of potentially moving to Merseyside has given him something to consider.

Klopp will have to reinforce his squad significantly this summer given that they will be playing in Europe next season and he has an interest in the versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain. His name is on an extensive list of potential targets.

Arsenal are prepared to offer the player a new deal worth £100,000 a week, but links to Liverpool could force a re-think from the player, despite claims from Arsene Wenger that a new deal was close.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have revived their interest in 24-year-old Egypt winger Mohamed Salah as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad (Daily Mail)

Riyad Mahrez expects Leicester to honour the agreement they struck last summer and allow him to leave at the end of this season, which will spark interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham have no intention of sacking Slaven Bilic at the end of this season and are considering making Yaya Toure one of their major signings in the summer should he leave Manchester City (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is pushing the Chelsea hierarchy to land £65m Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (The Sun)

Manchester City could offer Jason Denayer to Arsenal as part of any deal for Alexis Sanchez (The Sun)

Manchester United’s lack of urgency could see Jose Mourinho lose out to Liverpool in the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane (The Sun)

Chelsea and Real Madrid will be protagonists in this summer’s goalkeeping merry-go-round – and it all hinges on David de Gea’s Manchester United future (The Sun)

Everton are eyeing a cut-price move for Malaga star Sandro Ramirez (The Sun)

Ronald Koeman has been given the green light to open talks for two players he has personally scouted in the past week – Malaga striker Sandro and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaasen (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has put himself on a collision course with Arsenal over his future after insisting point-blank that he will refuse to work with a director of football (Daily Mirror)

Champions-elect Chelsea will offer Antonio Conte a stunning new deal and substantial transfer funds this summer to see off sustained interest from Chinese-backed Inter Milan (Daily Mirror)

Eric Dier is poised to be the first Tottenham player to test chairman Daniel Levy’s get-tough policy on further pay-rises (Daily Mirror)

Levy is still not prepared to rip up the club’s wage structure despite their best Premier League season (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte is set to give forgotten Chelsea left-back Abdul Baba Rahman a second chance this summer (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte is desperate to bring Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to Chelsea, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express)

Craig Shakespeare says he is not fretting over whether he will land the Leicester job in the summer (Daily Express)

Swansea boss Paul Clement will net £750,000 in bonuses if he secures the club’s Premier League status (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are hoping to beat off competition to the signing of 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Mail)

Brighton want Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 19, on loan next season. The striker was a success at Bristol City this season scoring 23 goals (Daily Mail)

PSV Eindhoven are hoping to keep 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel at the Philips Stadion for at least one more season (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are ready to sell Diego Costa this summer if the price is right, and Atletico Madrid are hoping to persuade Costa not to head to China after all (Daily Star)

Manchester United are ready to go to war with Chelsea in the battle to sign Romelu Lukaku (Daily Star)

West Brom are closing in on a £4m deal for Leeds contract rebel Charlie Taylor (Daily Star)

Hull winger Shaun Maloney, 34, could return to Scotland this summer to join Aberdeen on a free transfer (Daily Star)

Newly-promoted Sheffield United want Portsmouth defender Enda Stevens (Daily Star)