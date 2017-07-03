Paper Talk: City to let star join United; Newcastle’s Gibbs raid

Pep Guardiola has given the nod for Joe Hart to make a controversial summer move, while Newcastle are chasing an out-of-favour Arsenal defender, according to Monday’s papers.

PEP GIVES UNITED GREEN LIGHT FOR HART MOVE

Pep Guardiola has reportedly given the green light for England international Joe Hart to cross Manchester and make the controversial switch to arch rivals United.

City are looking to offload Hart for £25million this summer after the England number one spent last season on loan at Torino.

West Ham are said to be keen on a loan deal but would struggle to pay the 30-year-old’s £125,000 wages, leaving United as the most viable option, according to the report in the Daily Express.

Jose Mourinho is actively looking for a new keeper as David de Gea continues to be linked with a return to Spain, although those rumours have died down a little in recent weeks.

Hart returns to pre-season training on Tuesday and will immediately become City’s third-choice stopper behind new boy Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

To that end, Guardiola has agreed to let the former Shrewsbury star make the switch to City’s deadly rivals – if indeed United are still keen on the player.

Hart would become the first player to cross the great Manchester divide since Owen Hargreaves made one appearance for Manchester City before being forced to retire through injury five years ago.

NEWCASTLE TARGET MOVE FOR ARSENAL DEFENDER

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs.

The 27-year-old looks certain to quit The Emirates this summer after the Gunners snapped up Sead Kolasinac, although his wages could be a problem for any potential suitors.

Gibbs earns £70,000-a-week at Arsenal and may have to take a pay cut if he moves to St James’ Park.

Toon boss Rafael Benitez is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League, having so far only signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

And the Daily Star claims that Newcastle are leading the way to land the England international , who has made 137 appearances for the Gunners.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger is ready to pursue his interest in Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez with Monaco determined to keep Thomas Lemar (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry for Liverpool’s attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with Barcelona also still interested (Daily Mirror)



Paul Clement wants to use his Chelsea connections to sign England Under-21 star Nathaniel Chalobah (Daily Mirror)

Striker Josh King is unsure about quitting Bournemouth to join Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are determined not to lose out to Chelsea for the second time in the transfer market this summer – by landing Roma defender Antonio Rudiger (Daily Mirror)



Arsenal face losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for nothing as contract negotiations rumble on (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea legend John Terry will sign for Aston Villa on Monday (Daily Mirror)

Stoke are considering a move for Brazilian ace Luan – but would need to sell either Xherdan Shaqiri or Marko Arnautovic first (The Sun)



Manchester United are facing the prospect of missing out on signing Monaco ace Fabinho after Paris Saint-Germain launched a £42m bid (The Sun)

Inter Milan are ready to offer PSG £43m to try and land Angel Di Maria (The Sun)

James Rodriguez has decided that Manchester United are the only team he wants to join (Daily Star)



Manchester United are set to launch an offer for Lazio star Lucas Biglia (Daily Star)

Arsenal are considering a surprise swoop for Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green (Daily Star)

Arsenal will tell Alexis Sanchez he will not be sold to Manchester City this summer, meaning their pre-season is likely to be disrupted by the desire of the forward to join Pep Guardiola (Daily Mail)



Chelsea’s hopes of landing long-term target Leonardo Bonucci could be scuppered as it emerged Barcelona have joined the race for the Italy centre-back (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to spark a bidding war over Kylian Mbappe which could make the Monaco hitman the most expensive player in history (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have made an enquiry to Real Madrid about defender Danilo (Daily Express)



The future of Chelsea target Alex Sandro is expected to become clearer on Monday following a fresh round of talks regarding the Juventus left-back (The Telegraph)

Swansea City are on the verge of pulling off a major coup with the £11million signing of Roque Mesa (The Telegraph)

Manchester City have ended their interest in Marquinhos after he signed a new long-term deal with PSG (The Independent)