Paper Talk: Man Utd given choice of two Real Madrid stars in Pogba swap

Manchester United are set to demand one of two Real Madrid star in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, while Chelsea are ready to cash in on Eden Hazard, according to Monday’s papers.

KROOS, BALE COULD BE PART OF POGBA SWAP

Manchester United could reportedly demand either Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos in any deal which sees Paul Pogba leave for Real Madrid this summer.

Rumours have been rife of the Frenchman heading to the Bernabeu at the end of the season ever since Pogba admitted it would be a dream to play for the LaLiga giants one day.

And now Spanish outlet AS say if Pogba is to force a move this summer United want one of two players in return.

Zinedine Zidane, who is a big fan of his felow countryman, is reportedly looking to revamp his squad after a poor campaign domestically and a shock Champions League exit to Ajax.

Bale is another name who has constantly been linked with United, although his wages remain a potential sticking point.

As for Pogba, the France star has been hugely impressive since Jose Mourinho’s departure in December and has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season.

AND THE REST

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is Roma’s first choice to become their manager for next season (Daily Express)

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has opened the door to a fresh move to Liverpool after his failed transfer last summer (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Louis van Gaal and defended his tactics after the former Manchester United boss branded them “park-the-bus and counter-attack” (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be forced into international retirement – having previously threatened to quit the Gabon national team (Daily Mirror)

Mauro Icardi has been assured his time at Inter Milan is not over – as he continues to be linked with top clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba reportedly rejected new contract talks at Manchester United during the January transfer window (The Sun)

Barcelona have contacted Juan Mata’s father and agent to begin negotiations over a multi-year contract (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Eden Hazard but must wait until Zinedine Zidane sanctions a Real Madrid transfer (The Sun)

Manchester United have put Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, England’s Jadon Sancho and Gareth Bale on their summer transfer shortlist (The Sun)

Businesses in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown, Kristiansund, close their doors whenever Manchester United are playing (The Sun)

Liverpool have completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom after a successful trial at the club (The Sun)

Everton want to make Kurt Zouma’s loan move from Chelsea permanent this summer (The Times)

Jan Siewert’s future as manager of Huddersfield Town is in doubt after their relegation from the Premier League due to the collapse of his relationship with the club’s senior players (The Times)

Derby are set to join Bristol City and Hull in the race for highly rated Colchester attacker Sammie Szmodics (Daily Mail)

Leicester are closing in on a £40m deal for on-loan Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, amid speculation Tottenham and Manchester United want to move for the 21-year-old (Daily Mail)

Charlton’s Lyle Taylor will report a Bradford fan to the police for ‘another example of ignorant, small minded racism’ after the striker received abuse on Twitter (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal talent spotter Sven Mislintat has been resisting offers to return to football in Europe in the hope of securing another position in the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Leicester have put a reported £90m transfer value on Harry Maguire amid interest from Manchester United (Daily Star)

Leeds are expected to discover on Monday if the Football Association will charge them over crowd trouble that marred Saturday’s dramatic win over Millwall (Daily Telegraph)

Motherwell face a fight to keep Spanish ace Alex Rodriguez Gorrin with several Sky Bet Championship sides keen on him (Daily Record)

West Brom’s on-loan Scotland striker Oliver Burke, 21, says he would relish the chance to stay at Celtic (Daily Record)