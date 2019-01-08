Paper Talk: Man Utd hatch plan to sign Roma star after new Godin snub

Manchester United will turn to a Roma star following another rejection from a long-term target, while Tottenham’s fears over keeping star man Christian Eriksen appear to have taken a nosedive, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

UNITED READY SUMMER SWOOP FOR MANOLAS

Manchester United have made clear their intentions to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas this summer, according to reports.

United are ready to turn to the Greece defender after being priced out of a move for No 1 target Kalidou Koubaly, who would reportedly cost in excess of £100million.

United had hoped to land Manolas this month, but the Daily Mirror claims enquiries for the player have unearthed the news that his exit clause – set at a relatively modest £30.5million – only becomes active in the summer.

However, unless Napoli change their stance over Senegal powerhouse Koulibaly, then it looks like the 27-year-old Greece international will be moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking last July, Manolas named United as one of the clubs he dreams of signing for.

He said: “It’s only natural you want to play for the biggest clubs, like Barcelona , Manchester United , Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

“I think I could make the difference anywhere I went, even at Barcelona – although I have never spoken to them.”

Reports in Italy further back up claims that United want to sign Manolas – but interestingly it’s claimed the Red Devils will turn to the Roma man after being delivered yet another snub from long-term target Diego Godin.

The Uruguay defender is out of contract at Atletico Madrid in the summer and Tuttomercatoweb claims United have failed with yet another approach for a player they went for in both the last two transfer windows.

The 32-year-old is instead closing on a move to Inter Milan.

AND THE REST

Derby boss Frank Lampard has been unsuccessful with an attempt to recruit 18-year-old defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu from former club Chelsea (The Independent)

Real Madrid have made initial steps to prise Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and are preparing what they hope will be a £100m deal (The Independent)

Tottenham have not ruled out letting Eriksen run down his contract as negotiations over a new deal continue to drag on. The midfielder wants to double his current £70,000 a week wages, but Spurs are reluctant to go higher than £100,000 (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba has joined up with Manchester United’s warm weather training camp in Dubai and is hoping to be fit to face Tottenham at the weekend (Daily Mail)

Cardiff are looking to push through an £8.5m bid for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze this week (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest have asked to take Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton on loan (Daily Mail)

Fulham have joined Burnley, Cardiff and Newcastle in the chase for Marseille winger Clinton N’Jie (Daily Mail)

Mousa Dembele is discussing his departure from Tottenham after Beijing Guoan made an £11m offer for him (Daily Mail)

The FA launched an inquiry on Monday into Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s apparent Nazi salute on a team night out (Daily Mail)

West Ham have left themselves open to accusations of a conflict of interest after allowing a leading sports management agency to become the shirt sponsor of their Women’s Super League team (Daily Mail)

Sunderland are keen to seal loan deals for Wigan striker Will Grigg and Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne (Daily Mail)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be forced out of Arsenal if the club complete a deal to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona (The Sun)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe snubbed Arsenal in favour of Gunners legend Thierry Henry’s Monaco (The Sun)

Norwich City are in a similar position to Forest Green surrounding their loanees at Bolton, with Yanic Wildschut and Remi Matthews having not been paid by Wanderers (The Sun)

Giles Barnes is not expected to make a playing return with West Brom, where he is training after returning to England from a spell in MLS (The Sun)

Arsenal analyst Ben Knapper is moving to a “loan manager” role from February to oversee the rising number of young players leaving the club on a temporary basis (The Sun)

Aston Villa’s on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham did not report for training on Monday as he nears a move to Wolves (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United’s players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the Old Trafford hot-seat on a permanent basis (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are expecting Aaron Ramsey to join in the summer after offering him a £45m package to leave Arsenal as a free agent (Daily Mirror)

Bookmakers have halved the odds on Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur heading to Liverpool after the player said he would relish playing for Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla are chasing a deal to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, offering £5m to take him on loan ahead of a summer deal worth £35m including add-ons (Daily Mirror)

Juventus say they would consider selling Manchester City target Paulo Dybala, 25, in the summer but only if they receive a bid of more than £90m for the Argentina forward (Daily Express)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is lining up a January move for Everton winger Ademola Lookman (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace are keen on QPR star Ebere Eze as they look to solve their goal scoring issues, having missed out on chief target Dominic Solanke (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are set to test the resolve of their former boss Steve Bruce with an offer for £10m-rated Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach (Daily Star)

Jonjo Shelvey heads to Barcelona on Tuesday in a bid to seek a solution to a recurring thigh injury (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom face a blow in their bid for promotion from the Championship with Leicester considering a recall for loan winger Harvey Barnes (Daily Telegraph)