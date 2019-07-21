Manchester United have held talks over a deal to sign a Ligue 1 sensation, while Steve Bruce is eyeing three new additions at Newcastle, including a £30m-rated Burnley man, reports Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED TARGET NICOLAS PEPE SIGNING

Manchester United have progressed discussions with Lille over the transfer of £70m-rated Ivory Coast international winger Nicolas Pepe, according to reports.

The Sunday Times claims sources close to the Ivorian say United have upped their interest in the player, who enjoyed a stellar campaign with Lille in Ligue 1.

The winger has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich this summer but the Times believes it is United who look most to make a firm approach for Pepe, who scored 22 times last season.

The paper says United plan to invest the money generated from the sale of Romelu Lukaku – most likely to Inter – on Pepe, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add the left-footed right winger to his attack.

Lille’s president Gerard Lopez has been open about their intention to sell Pepe in order to reinvestment in their squad, but is thought to be sticking strictly to his near €80m asking price.

Pepe was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season, having only been out-scored by Kylian Mbappe.

AND THE REST

Newcastle want to sign Burnley’s £30m-rated midfielder Dwight McNeil (The Sun on Sunday)

Steve Bruce is considering a move to bring Andy Carroll back to Newcastle this summer (The Sun on Sunday)

Axel Tuanzebe has claimed he is ready to play regular first-team football at Manchester United next season (The Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham are set to offload Vincent Janssen with Mexican side Monterrey set to sign the striker “in the coming days” (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo is set for a loan transfer away from Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season (The Sun on Sunday)

Bolton’s players are set to walk out on the club as they still wait to be paid (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are set to clinch a £16m deal for Argentine wonder kid Thiago Almada – the new Lionel Messi (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are set to send Jake Clarke-Salter out on loan – with Swansea hoping to win the race (The Sun on Sunday)

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is making a £5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate (The Sun on Sunday)

Charlie Adam is in talks over a romantic return to Blackpool (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Juventus on a fee of more than £45m for full-back Joao Cancelo but are waiting to offload Danilo before completing the signing (Sunday Times)

David de Gea will become the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper after agreeing a new six-year contract with Manchester United worth around £117m (Sunday Telegraph)

Jadon Sancho is backing Rhian Brewster to enjoy a breakthrough season with Liverpool (Sunday Telegraph)

The Premier League do not anticipate any threat to English clubs being able to sign European players after Brexit following discussions with the Home Office (Sunday Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus and Italy forward Moise Kean, 19, and have made contact with his agent (Mail on Sunday)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is showing interest in Rangers captain James Tavernier (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose (Sunday Mirror)

Harry Winks has claimed Tottenham will show a new arrogant streak as they hunt down Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season (Sunday Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Jesse Lingard to stop making bad decisions and raise his game (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea have rejected a £20m offer from Crystal Palace to prise teenage right-back Reece James away from Stamford Bridge (Sunday Mirror)

Premier League bosses believe the government will ensure English football is Brexit-proofed ahead of the UK’s eventual departure from the European Union (Sunday Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confided in Manchester United arch-critic Roy Keane in a private meeting (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are weighing up whether to join Barcelona in the race to land £18m-rated Augsburg left-back Philipp Max (Sunday Express)

Tottenham are on the verge of seeing off competition from Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund to land Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon (Sunday Express)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to test Everton’s resolve to keep Idrissa Gueye at Goodison Park with a package worth an initial £30m (Sunday Express)

Tottenham star Danny Rose is a shock target for Newcastle (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are still in the hunt for £80million-rated Harry Maguire but must offload Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala in order to fund the deal (Sunday Express)

Brighton are locked in talks with Belgian outfit Club Brugge in their bid to offload South African striker Percy Tau, who is struggling to get a work permit (Sunday Express)

Aston Villa want to cut their losses on keeper Lovre Kalinic, who has flopped since arriving for £7m from Gent in January (Daily Star Sunday)