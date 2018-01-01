Paper Talk: Man Utd eye £40m rock; Mawson fee stuns West Ham

Manchester United have targeted a £40m star as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, while Real Madrid will launch a £120m raid on the Premier League this week, according to the New Year’s Day papers.

UNITED READY TO MAKE JOAO MARIO THEIR MIDFIELD ROCK

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Inter Milan’s Joao Mario as the midfielder he wants to build his team around.

The Manchester United boss is hoping to be given first refusal on a deal for the Portugal midfielder by giving Inter first refusal on a January move for out-of-sorts playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is also wanted by former club Borussia Dortmund.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has given United hope of a deal too by admitting the player is unsettled at the San Siro and it’s believed a move could be arranged between the two clubs, with the Nerazzurri seeking at least the £40million they spent to sign the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are preparing an opening bid of £120m for unsettled Chelsea star Eden Hazard (The Sun)

West Ham have been told they will have to pay £40m to land Swansea defender Alfie Mawson (The Sun)

Rangers are trying to lure highly-rated Arsenal teenager Marcus McGuane on loan to Ibrox (The Sun)

Derby, Birmingham and Sunderland have joined Cardiff in the race to sign Norwich striker Cameron Jerome (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in January to salvage Manchester United’s season and is urging the club’s board to trigger his £86m release clause (Daily Express)

West Brom are preparing a fresh offer for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, who would be their No 1 target to replace in-demand Jonny Evans (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are in no rush to agree a new contract with defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, despite his current deal allowing him to leave in the summer of 2019 for £25m (Daily Mirror)

Watford are confident of winning the battle to sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani (Daily Mirror)

Adrian is ready to commit himself to signing a new contract at West Ham now he has won his place back from Joe Hart (Daily Mirror)

Burton Albion are keen on little-used Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil is a doubt for the clash with Chelsea after missing the draw at West Brom (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are pushing to sign Theo Walcott on an initial loan deal from Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Turkey striker Cenk Tosun has been pictured in London ahead of completing his move to Everton from Besiktas on New Year’s Day (Daily Mail)

West Brom have enquired into the availability of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with Crystal Palace and West Ham also keen (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest are looking to Aitor Karanka to replace Mark Warburton, who was sacked on New Year’s Eve (The Times)

Celtic are set to step up their bid to bring highly-rated Dundee defender Jack Hendry to the club (Daily Record)

Burnley could make a January move for Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic (Daily Record)

St Johnstone have ripped up the contracts of striker Graham Cummins and defender Ally Gilchrist (Daily Record)

AND THE BEST OF THE NEW YEAR’S EVE PAPERS….

‘AGENT POGBA’ TO HELP MANCHESTER UNITED LAND JUVENTUS STAR

Jose Mourinho has told his ‘secret agent’ Paul Pogba to help him land Paulo Dybala from Juventus, according to reports on Sunday.

Both the Sunday Mirror and the Mail on Sunday claim Manchester United have made the Argentine star their No 1 summer transfer target and hope Pogba can help them land the player ahead of rival interest from Real Madrid.

Pogba and Dybala enjoyed a good understanding during their time together in Turin and Mourinho hopes to reunited the pair at Old Trafford next summer in a deal set to cost around £100million.

Pogba has already played a part in helping United sign Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea, while the player almost convinced Antoine Griezmann to sign next summer – earning the France midfielder the nickname ‘Agent P’.

Dybala has reportedly emerged as United’s No 1 transfer target ahead of Griezmann, with the latter expected to sign for Barcelona.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have emerged as unlikely contenders to rescue David Luiz from his Chelsea nightmare (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid will offer Gareth Bale in a £150m player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham’s 24-year-old striker Harry Kane (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla with Everton manager Sam Allardyce admitting he needs to strengthen in attack and at full-back (Daily Star Sunday)

Bayern Munich think their chances of landing Jurgen Klopp next summer are over (Daily Star on Sunday)

Barcelona will make a £130m bid for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho this week (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are eying a Cristiano Ronaldo ‘homecoming’ after he had a bust-up with Real Madrid officials (Sunday Mirror)

Arsene Wenger is concerned over the rift between Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team-mates (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Everton’s Ross Barkley (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is being watched by Barcelona (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea and Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Alex Sandro with Juventus lining-up Bayer Leverkusen’s Wendell (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are hoping to use either Diafra Sakho or Andre Ayew in a deal to land Swansea’s Alfie Mawson (Sunday Mirror)

Wayne Rooney’s image rights and investments company Stoneygate48 has shot up in value to £17.2m (Sunday Mirror)

There are fresh fears that David Beckham’s MLS franchise will never get off the ground because of a lawsuit over the stadium (Sunday Mirror)

Ashley Young is facing a three-match suspension for violent conduct during Manchester United’s draw with Southampton (Sunday Mirror)

Ronald Koeman has hailed Pep Guardiola as the best boss in the world (Sunday Mirror)

Watford and Huddersfield are hot on the heels of £12m-rated Monaco defender Almamy Toure (Sunday Mirror)

Dele Alli’s brother has been pictured at ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona sparking speculation among Spurs fans (The Sun on Sunday)

Daniel Sturridge, 28, fears Liverpool will block his move away from Anfield, with Stoke and Southampton in the hunt for the striker, which could put his World Cup hopes in doubt (The Sun on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola is poised to launch a £50m January bid for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti (The Sun on Sunday)

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar is eyeing a move to the Premier League to the delight of Liverpool and Arsenal (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham will have to pay £40m for Swansea centre-half Alfie Mawson in shock news for David Moyes (The Sun on Sunday)

Canada striker Cyle Larin is set to snub a move to England or Turkey for Borussia Moenchengladbach (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool and Everton are battling it out to sign Preston left-back Josh Earl (The Sun on Sunday)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is set to pull off a massive January coup by signing Monaco star Terence Kongolo (The Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle are ready to spark an auction for Jonjo Shelvey – if Rafa Benitez needs to raise funds (The Sun on Sunday)

Nike’s website advertised customised Barcelona kits for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini is Liverpool’s No1 choice to replace Philippe Coutinho (The Sun on Sunday)

Sheffield Wednesday chiefs want to hold talks with Andre Villas-Boas – once he has raced in the Dakar Rally (The Sun on Sunday)

Sean Dyche plans to splash the cash on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall (The Sun on Sunday)

Roy Hodgson has warned his ex-England players they will face abuse at the World Cup in Russia (Sunday Telegraph)

West Brom, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are in discussions over a move for Ghana international winger Edwin Gyasi from Norwegian side Aelsunds (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero plans to return to former club Independiente in Argentina (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United will get a £1m fee from Crystal Palace if they send Timothy Fosu-Mensah back from his loan (Mail on Sunday)

Swansea and Brighton are showing interest in £8m Hull starlet Jarrod Bowen (Mail on Sunday)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew believes Arsene Wenger should drop Alexis Sanchez ahead of their clash with Arsenal (Mail on Sunday)

Glen Johnson is in talks with Stoke City about settling up his contract six months before it’s due to run out in the summer (Mail on Sunday)

Swansea midfielder Leon Britton has turned down a role in new manager Carlos Carvalhal’s backroom staff to focus on his playing career for the remainder of the season (Sunday Times)

Jimmy Nicholl will become the new assistant manager of Rangers this week (Sunday Times)