Paper Talk: Bonucci nears move; Hart is top Man Utd target

Manchester United have three candidates in mind to replace David de Gea, while Leonardo Bonucci could be heading to the Premier League in a £48m deal, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED DRAW UP THREE-MAN KEEPER WISHLIST

Manchester United keeper David de Gea will be replaced by either Joe Hart, Samir Handanovic or Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports on Tuesday.

With speculation mounting that the back-to-back European champions are plotting a world-record goalkeeper bid for De Gea, United boss Jose Mourinho has been drawing up a list of names to replace the Spaniard.

And the Daily Mail claims Hart, who is set to be shown the door by neighbouring Manchester City, is top of their wishlist.

Hart is poised to return to the Premier League after a season-long loan in Serie A in Italy and Mourinho believes the England No 1 could effortlessly fill the void.

It was previously felt City would not allow Hart to join a direct rival, especially their cross-city neighbours, but it’s felt their stance has softened and a deal could be struck should United be reluctantly forced to cash in on De Gea.

The England stopper is joined by AC Milan starlet Donnarumma and Inter’s Handanovic – but it’s felt a deal for Hart would be the easiest to complete.

CHELSEA TURN ATTENTIONS BACK TO BONUCCI

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte still fancies his chances of landing £48m Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Sun claims the Italian remains very much on Chelsea’s shopping list this summer, with Conte ready to turn his attention back to the Italian stalwart amid reports they are to miss out on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

And there are further claims that a deal with Chelsea could be struck after the Daily Express claimed Juventus have lined up Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij as a replacement for Bonucci.

It’s claimed Chelsea are willing to offer the centre-back a four year deal worth £115,000-a-week as they seek a replacement for John Terry, who left Stamford Bridge this summer.

Now 30 years old, Bonucci knows this is likely to be his last big contract and a move to the Premier League is said to be of interest to the 69-times capped Italy defender.

AND THE REST

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, has spoken out on rumours linking him with Barcelona, admitting a move would be tempting

Pepe has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid on a free in a two-year deal that will take him past his 36th birthday (The Sun)

United and Inter Milan have started talks with Real in a bid to sign £60m-rated James Rodriguez (The Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester United are on alert as £65m pair Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches have been told they are “allowed to leave” Bayern Munich (The Sun)

Barcelona’s new manager Ernesto Valverde is planning to make a fresh £45m bid to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, 22 (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton are all showing interest in 16-year-old Bolton Wanderers prospect Max Broughton (Daily Mail)

Alvaro Negredo: On target for Middlesbrough in cup

West Brom have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo, 31, after the Spaniard revealed his desire to remain in the Premier League (The Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on £40m deal for Tottenham star Kyle Walker (Daily Star)

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele is in talks with AC Milan following significant transfer interest (Daily Star)

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is a eyeing a cut-price raid for injured Chelsea star Eden Hazard (Daily Star)

Lionel Messi has reportedly urged Barcelona bigwigs to consider signing Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Leicester ace Riyad Mahrez (Daily Star)

Chelsea have been handed a boost in the chase for Romelu Lukaku with the news he would prefer a move back to the Blues than to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham’s teenage defender Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Star)

Southampton are trying to hijack Newcastle’s move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ruben Semedo, as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have a new rival in the race to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku after Bayern Munich joined the race for the Belgian’s services (Daily Mirror)

Real have made a staggering £118m second bid for Manchester United and Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe (The Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dropped a major transfer hint on Kylian Mbappe – and warned the young Monaco striker must join a club where he will be the main man (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have joined Watford and West Brom in pursuit of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie (Daily Mirror)

Hull City left-back Andy Robertson has told Liverpool to wait to find out if they can land him this summer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ivan Perisic because of Inter Milan’s financial constraints (Daily Express)

Manchester City are willing to sanction Nolito’s loan move back to Spain – so long as his wages are paid in full (Daily Express)

Pepe Reina: Napoli goalkeeper linked with Liverpool return

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri says he wants Pepe Reina to stay at the Serie A club, amid interest from Newcastle United (Daily Express)

Arsenal are close to a new deal with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and have not lost hope over the chase for Kylian Mbappe (Daily Telegraph)

Alvaro Morata has emerged as Manchester United’s top transfer target as they aim to make the key signing to succeed Zlatan Ibrahmovic as their main centre-forward (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after they were reassured the England U21 star wants to move to the north-east (Daily Telegraph)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is keen to move to Sunderland but is asking for reassurances over the budget for next season (Daily Telegraph)

Hull City are ready to offer Leonid Slutsky their vacant manager’s role, with the Russian citing the help he has received from Roman Abramovich as a major factor (The Times)

Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, has assured Anthony Martial he has a future at Old Trafford (The Times)

West Brom’s chief medic has aimed criticism at his England counterparts for failing to act upon medical advice concerning Jack Livermore (The Times)