Paper Talk: Bale part of £128m Man Utd swoop; Everton spree

Manchester United have lined up a £128million double swoop on Real Madrid, while Liverpool have bumped up the asking price for Mamadou Sakho, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD LINKED WITH REAL MADRID PAIR ONCE AGAIN

Manchester United are preparing a £128m mega double swoop for Real Madrid stars James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, according to various reports on Tuesday.

Spanish newspaper AS claims Colombia star Rodriguez will be allowed to leave this summer if anyone meets his £63.8million asking price, with Marca claiming the player has a straight choice between Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, the Independent, meanwhile, claims Rodriguez is also of interest to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

But the most intriguing line probably belongs to the Daily Star, who claims United are ready to spend €150m (£128m) to land both Rodriguez and Bale in a sensational double swoop.

Both players have long been linked with moves to Old Trafford and the paper, quoting sources from Spain, reckon Jose Mourinho has given the double swoop the green light.

LIVERPOOL PUT HUGE PRICE ON MAMADOU SAKHO

Liverpool have slapped a £30m price tag on misfit Mamadou Sakho after his successful Crystal Palace loan spell.

Both the Daily Mirror and The Guardian claim the Reds are seeking the bumper fee for the France defender this summer after telling him he definitely has no future at Anfield.

Sakho fell out with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during last season’s pre-season tour of the United States and, having initially being frozen out of his plans, was allowed to join Palace on loan in January.

There the former PSG defender played a starring role in helping the Eagles pull clear of relegation, before injury ended his season early.

Palace, West Ham, Marseille and Nice are all believed to be keen on Sakho this summer, with Liverpool hoping to use his sale to fund a move for Virgil van Dijk or Michael Keane.

The asking price for Sakho has gone up 50% from the reported £20m Liverpool were seeking for the defender last summer.

AND THE REST

Everton are considering a bid for Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos, 21, as part of a £75m summer outlay also involving Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, plus Burnley defender Keane and striker Andre Gray, 25 (Daily Telegraph)

Alan Pardew could be set for a shock return as manager of Sheffield Wednesday – regardless of whether they are promoted to the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and are favourites to sign the teenager this summer (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola admits he would have been sacked if he had been in charge of Barcelona or Bayern Munich this season (Daily Mirror)

Everton are interested in signing West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini as Ronald Koeman searches for creativity (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield are plotting a move for Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown if they seal promotion to Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle have activated a £6.2m option to buy Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, 25, after the Ghana international spent a season on loan with the Championship winners (The Sun)

Gus Poyet has admitted he would “love” to take Diego Costa to China but believes Chelsea team-mate John Terry may struggle to seal a lucrative move (The Sun)

Paul Clement will urge Swansea’s owners not to cash in on prized assets Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson (The Sun)

Isco has asked Real Madrid to abandon a move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard (Daily Star)

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, will go all out to sign Antoine Griezmann if Gareth Bale leaves the club this summer (Daily Star)

Bournemouth forward Joshua King, 25, appears set to stay despite being linked with moves to West Ham and Tottenham (Daily Star)

Newcastle are considering a move for Jay Rodriguez after reportedly being offered the Southampton forward (Daily Star)

United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly held talks over a move to Trabzonspor this summer (Daily Star)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s doctor Volker Musahl has dismissed claims that the Manchester United striker’s knee will be the subject of research (Daily Express)

Monaco have reportedly rejected an opening offer of £68m for Chelsea and Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe from an unnamed club (Daily Express)

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr has played down reports which claimed Liverpool were close to the £26m signing of striker Luan

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo has reiterated his desire to keep Andrea Belotti but admits they are powerless if his £84m release clause is paid (Daily Express)

Eight of the professional football clubs contacted by the independent inquiry into the game’s sexual-abuse scandal have failed to respond and now risk disciplinary action unless they tell the investigators what they know (The Guardian)

David Moyes will stay at Sunderland only if he is given funds to rebuild (The Guardian)

Stoke are ready to back manager Mark Hughes with transfer funds this summer, but will demand a big improvement next season (The Guardian)

Pep Guardiola has revealed that John Stones is set to return for Manchester City’s final two games of the season as he talked up the prospect of James Rodriguez swapping Real Madrid for the Premier League (The Independent)

Manchester United’s players will be £38m better off if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final next week in what could be the most lucrative match ever staged for a single squad (The Times)

Wolves are considering Aitor Karanka as a potential replacement for Paul Lambert, the head coach who is set to be sacked after a dispute over transfer policy (The Times)