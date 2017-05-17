Paper Talk: PSG star’s £60m Man Utd link; Arsenal eye Chelsea striker

Manchester United are being linked with a £60m swoop on Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal will turn their attentions to a Chelsea striker, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED KEEN ON £60M DEAL FOR BRAZILIAN STAR

Manchester United will offer Paris Saint-Germain £60m for Marquinhos, according to reports on Wednesday morning.

It’s claimed in The Sun, via Spanish publication Sport, that Jose Mourinho’s side will make an early approach for the versatile Brazilian defender to keep him out of the grasp of Barcelona.

It’s suggested Barcelona have offered £42m for the 23-year-old, and while PSG are willing to sell, they don’t want him moving to a direct Champions League rival.

But an offer from Manchester United will be enough to tempt them to sell a player, with suggestions that United are willing to spend up to £60m to land their man.

The Spanish publication claims Marquinhos “will become of the defensive pillars of Mourinho’s project at Old Trafford”.

ARSENAL READY TO RAID CHELSEA FOR YOUNG STRIKER

Tammy Abraham: Moves to Bristol City on a season-long loan

Arsenal reportedly want to sign young Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The Sun says the striker is ready to quit Stamford Bridge this summer if he is unable to force his way into Antonio Conte’s plans.

Abraham netted 23 Championship goals during a highly-successful loan with Bristol City this season.

The England Under-21 international returns to the Blues this summer with his Chelsea future up in the air.

And the paper suggests that Arsene Wenger is ready to make the player his top striker target after seeing hopes for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette seemingly dashed.

But Abraham would only consider a move to Arsenal if he feels his first-team prospects are better served in north London than they are in south-west London.

AND THE REST

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 25 is one of Chelsea’s primary summer targets, with manager Antonio Conte set to spend more £200m on at least six new signings (The Independent)

Chelsea are ready to join Man Utd and Man City the battle for £40m Tottenham defender Kyle Walker (Daily Mirror)

France striker Alexandre Lacazette has been given the green light to leave Lyon – but he is ready to snub Arsenal for Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered a staggering £824,000-per-week deal to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian (Daily Mirror)

Leicester will bid for Hull centre-back Harry Maguire, amid strong interest from promoted Newcastle in their captain Wes Morgan (Daily Mirror)

Southampton, Everton and Newcastle are battling to bring Montpellier winger Ryad Boudebouz to the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Mamadou Sakho: Currently on loan at Palace

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the Eagles will enter negotiations with Liverpool for defender Mamadou Sakho, 27

Everton appeared to drop a big hint over Ross Barkley’s future by having him play a big role in the official launch of next season’s kit on Wednesday night (Daily Mirror)

Everton have placed a £50m price tag on Barkley as they continue to wait on the midfielder’s future (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City flop Nolito is on the verge of a return to La Liga with Real Betis (The Sun)

Manchester United will miss out on a staggering £50m if they fail to beat Ajax in the Europa League final (The Sun)

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is not on the verge of signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, despite reports in Spain and Colombia claiming he has agreed personal terms (The Sun)

Alan Pardew could be on the verge of a return to management with Sheffield Wednesday – even if the club win promotion to the Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain will slug it out with Chelsea and Manchester United for Santos star Thaigo Maia (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to re-sign Michael Keane from Burnley in a £25m deal this summer – two years after selling him for £23m less (Daily Mail)

RB Leipzig are keen on signing Man City’s Jadon Sancho and Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke (Daily Mail)

David de Gea may have played his last game for Man United after Jose Mourinho indicated that Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira will be in goal for the club’s remaining games this season (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger announced he’s staying at Arsenal next season – while in transfer talks with Sead Kolasinac (Daily Express)

Claude Puel is receiving no reassurances about his Southampton future ahead of an end-of-season review next week (Daily Telegraph)

Marcus Antonsson has rejected reports he will quit Leeds and return to Sweden this summer

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says Barrie McKay’s Ibrox future will be sorted this week (Daily Record)

West Brom had Celtic and Scotland star Stuart Armstrong watched in last Friday night’s win at Aberdeen (Daily Record)