Paper Talk: Ronaldo decides his future; Man Utd finally get their man

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of a £62million playmaker, while Cristiano Ronaldo has made a decision over his Real Madrid future, according to Monday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD CLOSE IN ON REAL PLAYMAKER

Manchester United are reportedly deep in discussions with Real Madrid over a big-money deal to sign James Rodriguez.

The transfer is likely to cost United €70m (£62m), while it will also mean Jose Mourinho’s men have beaten Premier League champions Chelsea to the Colombia international.

Rodriguez has been a long-term target for United and with Romelu Lukaku’s impending £75m switch from Everton close to being announced, the Old Trafford outfit could sign almost £140m worth of attacking talent in the space of days.

However, Real midfielder Luka Modric has warned the 25-year-old that a move to Old Trafford would be a step down, according to the report in The Independent.

“It’s certainly not an easy decision to leave Madrid,” he told Marca. “When you leave here, nothing is the same. You’re at the best club in the world, that’s for sure, and from there you can only go down.

“Everyone will have their reasons. If I continue like this, I will do everything possible to stay, but things in football change fast.”

RONALDO HAS REAL CHANGE OF HEART

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly undergone a change of heart over his future and has decided to remain at Real Madrid.

Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted Ronaldo was left ‘angry and hurt’ after accusations from the Spanish authorities that he had evaded £12.9million in tax.

The Portugal star, 32, informed the club that he would leave if he was convicted of tax fraud and even it’s reported that he even held a secret meeting with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over a move to the Ligue 1 giants.

However, AS reports that Ronaldo has now chosen to stay at Madrid, having been convinced by the club’s hierarchy that he remains crucial to their future plans.

AND THE REST

James Rodriguez wants his Real Madrid future resolved by Tuesday, as the Champions League winners prepare to jet out to the USA (Daily Express)

Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham is set to join Celtic for £4.5m on a four-year deal and become their third summer signing (Daily Mail)

Tottenham insist Eric Dier is not for sale at any price, as Manchester United express strong interest in the midfielder (Daily Mail)



Paulinho hopes to sign for Barcelona next week, while Brazil team-mate Neymar insists he would be welcome with open arms (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger will make a third bid for Thomas Lemar and is convinced the Monaco man wants to join Arsenal, with the club willing to pay more than £45m for the winger (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested in signing £10m Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are set to battle Stoke to the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph (Daily Mirror)



West Ham are closing in on the £8.5m signing of Senegal midfielder Badou N’Diaye (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are trying to finalise a deal for Norwich City’s Jacob Murphy, with Rafa Benitez closing in on the £8m-rated England U21 international (Daily Mirror)

Besiktas are keen on landing Chelsea striker Diego Costa (Daily Mirror)

Wojciech Szczesny has moved a step closer to his dream Juventus move, after being left out of Arsenal’s pre-season tour (The Sun)



Leicester City’s forgotten man Tom Lawrence is a £7m target for Derby County boss Gary Rowett (The Sun)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants Stoke City veteran Glenn Whelan to fill Joey Barton’s boots (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Kylian Mbappe a contract worth £200,000 a week in their quest to raid rivals Monaco for the key striker (The Sun)



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would prefer to sell James Rodriguez to Chelsea over Manchester United (Daily Star)

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, 28, is determined to fight for his place despite being linked with a £20m move to West Ham (Daily Star)

Ivan Perisic will hold talks with Inter Milan over a potential summer exit. The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, with Jose Mourinho a huge admirer of the winger (Daily Star)



Juventus are confident of keeping hold of Alex Sandro this summer, despite Chelsea’s mega-money interest (Daily Star)

Chelsea are eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid defender Danilo, as Antonio Conte looks to secure a right-back (Daily Star)

West Brom are in talks with Bournemouth to sign defender Marc Wilson, 29, who would cost around £1m (Birmingham Mail)

Manager Thomas Christiansen says a decision on the future of Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci, 27, has already been made after the Italian was involved in a confrontation with his own supporters during a friendly (Yorkshire Post)