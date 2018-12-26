Manchester United are in talks to land one of former boss Jose Mourinho’s top targets, while Wilfried Zaha has been offered a huge deal in China, according to the Boxing Day papers.

MAN UTD STEP UP EFFORTS TO LAND DEFENSIVE STAR

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with the agent of one of Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets, Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and are still keen obn bringing him to Old Trafford.

Mourinho, was sacked by the club last week, went to watch Serbia star Milenkovic in action during an international break earlier this season and came away believing that the 21-year-old was good enough to solve United’s cebntral defensive issues.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, claims that Milenkovic’s agent has been in discussions with United over the Christmas period in order to get a deal done.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is ready to hand caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the necessary funds to bolster his squad in the new year, although the report goes on to state that the Red Devils are unlikely to spend big in January.

However, it would appear that talks with Milenkovic’s agent have reached a point where a January move is viable.

The deal could cost United as much as £34million, however, with Milenkovic still under contract with the Serie A side until 2022.

AND THE REST

Wilfried Zaha has been offered a staggering £11m a year to move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang next month (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s squad think Eden Hazard has already agreed a contract with Real Madrid (Daily Star)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may quit the club if Jose Mourinho is appointed their new boss (Daily Express)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will land a £2m bonus if he secures Champions League qualification for Manchester United (Daily Star)

Real Madrid have been rocked as Barcelona become favourites to sign Harry Kane (Daily Express)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he will have one on one talks with “four or five” of his players to try to solve his side’s dip in form (Daily Express)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26 is not distracted by uncertainty surrounding his future with only 18 months remaining on his contract (The Sun)

Arsenal target Fernando Calero is in London ahead of a possible January move from Valladolid (The Sun)

Celtic are in pole position to sign striker Timothy Weah from PSG on loan (Guardian)

Everton boss Marco Silva refused to point the finger at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following his error in Sunday’s 6-2 home defeat by Spurs (Liverpool Echo)

Defender DeAndre Yedlin admits he has to rediscover his best form if he wants to regain his Newcastle United starting place (Chronicle)

Brazilian star Neymar is desperate to return to Barcelona from Paris St-Germain – with the 26-year-old’s staff making ‘constant calls’ to his former club (AS)

Inter Milan’s unsettled midfielder Radja Nainggolan wants a return to his former side Roma (Calciomercato)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says big-money bids won’t turn forward Alfredo Morelos’ head (Daily Record)