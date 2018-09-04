Paper Talk: Man Utd in danger of losing Mourinho favourite on a free

Manchester United are running the risk of seeing one of their midfielders walk away on a free transfer, while Thibaut Courtois appears to be reveling in his new surroundings, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

HERRERA OPEN TO MOVE AWAY FROM OLD TRAFFORD

Manchester United are at a growing risk of losing Ander Herrera after a report claimed the midfielder was upset the club had not approached him over a new deal.

The Spain midfielder was named the club’s player of the year in Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge – the only time in the last five seasons it was gone to another player other than David De Gea.

However, despite being one of the United manager’s favourites, Herrera has found himself more sparingly used by Mourinho – and with his contract due to expire next summer, a report in Metro claims he will now actively seek a move away.

The paper reckons Herrera is angry at not being approached over a new contract, he will actively seek a move away from the club in January, where he will be able to negotiate a free transfer move overseas next summer.

Herrera, signed on a four-year deal with the option of another year when he joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, has made it clear he’d be willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford. But the club’s refusal, so far, to even discuss an extension appears to have changed Herrera’s mind and he now looks destined for a free transfer move to LaLiga.

It’s suggested Herrera watched the situation with Marouane Fellaini closely last season, who was then in a similar position. But by this stage of the season, United had made an offer to extend the Belgian’s stay – albeit it took until the summer for the former Everton man to sign his extension.

Meanwhile, another United favourite, Juan Mata, has offered a ‘perfect response’ to his latest Manchester United omission.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a swipe at his former Chelsea team-mates – saying he’s at a higher level now (Daily Star)

Manchester Utd stars are fearful Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba are set to fall out as reports emerge Barcelona are monitoring the situation (Daily Star)

Harry Kane’s fitness is a concern for England boss Gareth Southgate going into the international break (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland’s Papy Djilobodji faces legal action from the club if he continues to be AWOL (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund and Valencia were both interested in signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi during the transfer window – but both walked away after the Reds refused to accept a penny less than their £27m asking price (Daily Express)

West Ham will face a compensation bill of £15m should they sack manager Manuel Pellegrini (The Times)

Ireland could form part of a joint bid with England and the other home nations to host the 2030 World Cup (The Times)

Jurgen Klopp has no plans to rotate goalkeepers in the Champions League – Alisson will be his No 1 (The Guardian)

Jose Mourinho has told an Italian newspaper he does not think he is in danger of the Manchester United sack (Daily Mail)

Watford are keen to reward manager Javi Gracia after their excellent start to the Premier League season (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford angrily kicked a dressing-room door at Turf Moor after he was sent off (Daily Mail)

Manchester City have serious concerns about the state of the Wembley pitch when they play Tottenham next month (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino is the first Premier League manager to fall foul of new rules governing abuse on the touchline (Daily Mail)

Tottenham could open their new stadium with a mouth-watering clash with Chelsea on November 24 (The Sun)

Manchester City want Tottenham to pay for their fans travel arrangements after their Premier League clash was moved to Wembley (The Sun)

Manchester City will wait until the end of the season before discussing whether to offer Vincent Kompany a new deal (The Sun)

Lazar Markovic has been left out of Liverpool’s 25-man Premier League squad after failing to secure a move to Anderlecht (The Sun)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is to launch a desperate bid to bring John Terry back to Aston Villa (The Sun)