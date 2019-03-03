Paper Talk: Man Utd in straight fight with PSG to land £100m attacker

Manchester United are set for a straight with PSG to land a Dortmund attacker, while Real Madrid are tempting Tottenham with a summer swap deal, all in the papers.

UNITED, PSG IN BATTLE FOR DORTMUND STAR

Manchester United are reportedly facing a £100m-plus tug-of-war with PSG over the signature of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho.

The European heavyweights will horns in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash in the French capital on Wednesday night, with PSG holding a 2-0 advantage – but they are also set to do battle for Sancho, according to the Sunday Mirror.

United are said to be ready to stump up the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club this summer to make the talented 18-year-old the most expensive English player in the game’s history.

Sancho’s value is now well in excess of £100m — more than the then-world record £89m United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 and almost double the £53m current highest-priced Englishman Kyle Walker cost in a move to Man City from Tottenham.

However, the report goes on to state that the Red Devils will face huge competition from PSG for the player.

They want to add Sancho to an already glittering array of attacking talent, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria already in Paris.

Sancho joined Dortmund for around £10m from Manchester City in August 2017, but had really hit the headlines this season – scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 31 games this campaign.

For their part, Dortmund are adamant Sancho will not be for available for sale and have him under contract until 2022.

However, their resolve is expected to be severly tested when offers of £100m-plus come in this summer.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are ready to use Gareth Bale as bait as they step up their bid to land Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen (Sunday Express)

Manchester United will be offered Mauro Icardi this summer with Inter Milan keen on Romelu Lukaku (Sunday Express)

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco remains a target for Arsenal after they failed to force through a January move (Sunday Express)

FIFA could scupper Chelsea’s plans to spend £200m this summer before their transfer ban kicks in which could also destroy their chances of landing Zinedine Zidane as manager (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to raid Bayern Munich and be reunited with midfielder Thiago Alcantara for a second time (Sunday Express)

Premier League clubs are using James Bond-style glasses fitted with recording devices to sneak into grounds and watch opponents (Sun on Sunday)

Bristol City’s Lee Johnson has emerged as the favourite to take over from Claudio Ranieri as Fulham manager (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are set to hand Bernardo Silva a new six-year deal to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are set to finally land midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in the summer when Newcastle will look to cash in on him in a £20m deal (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace are leading the chase for £15m-rated Stoke keeper Jack Butland (Sun on Sunday)

David Moyes wants to be the next Celtic boss – but also has his sights set on a move to China (Sun on Sunday)

Southampton want Hull City’s in-demand striker Jarrod Bowen but could face competition from Norwich City if they are able to secure a Premier League place (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool want £35m Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez – thanks to a recommendation from Uruguay team-mate Luis Suarez (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham are leading the race to sign West Brom youngster Rekeem Harper, who is out of contract in the summer and available for just training compensation (Sun on Sunday)

German scouts are set to flock to England on Friday to watch U18 and U23 matches involving Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City (Sun on Sunday)

Luton Town will make a third attempt to tempt West Brom assistant boss Graeme Jones to the club at the end of the season (Sun on Sunday)

Leeds United want to sign Liverpool striker Harry Wilson if they are promoted to the Premier League (Sun on Sunday)

Bolton defender Mark Beevers could be on his way Wayne Rooney’s DC United as he is fed up with not being paid his wages on time (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri had always planned to change goalkeepers for the Carabao Cup final penalty shootout, but failed to tell Kepa Arrizabalaga of his decision (Sunday Mirror)

Juventus are one of five Serie A clubs chasing Chelsea defender Ola Aina, who has impressed on loan with Torino this season (Sunday Mirror)

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is set to raid previous club Celtic for central defender Dedryck Boyata this summer (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are facing a Champions League ban as new leaks reveal how they ‘got around UEFA rules’ to allegedly beat Financial Fair Play (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez may face a ban for kicking out at Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny during the north London derby (Mail on Sunday)

Coventry City have less than three days to tell the EFL where they are playing next season or face expulsion from the league (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell remains a target for Manchester City this summer as Pep Guardiola seeks a replacement for injury-prone Benjamin Mendy (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is keeping tabs on Yeovil’s teenage left-back Daniel Ojo, who only made his league debut last weekend (Sunday People)

Fulham hope to sign Burton starlet Jaylan Wildbore, being able to offer him a better path to first-team football than suitors from the Premier League’s top six (Sunday People)

Mike Ashley has taken Newcastle United off the market after failing to see a realistic offer for the club materialise in the 17 months since he put them up for sale (Sunday Times)