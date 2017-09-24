Paper Talk: Man Utd’s £155m Dybala talks; Liverpool eye Charlton kid

Manchester United have opened talks over a sensational £155million swoop on Italy, while Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez are once again being linked with moves away from Arsenal, according to Sunday’s papers.

Manchester United are preparing a £155m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to reports on Sunday.

According to the report, United have already opened negotiations with the Argentinian’s representatives, with Ed Woodward making them aware of Jose Mourinho’s interest.

But the report in the Sunday Mirror claims Dybala, while interested in making the move to Old Trafford, still favours a move to Barcelona.

But United know the package they could offer him could sway the deal in their favour and Juventus are said to be open to selling the 23-year-old, who has no release clause in his contract, which expires in the summer of 2022.

Dybala, who remains in contact with his former Juventus teammate Paul Pogba, has made a blistering start to the new Serie A season, having scored 10 times in six appearances.

Mesut Ozil will snub Arsenal’s contract offer and wants to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City fear that they may be blown out of the water by PSG in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez (The Sun on Sunday)

Ronald Koeman is set to push through a £40m deal for Olivier Giroud in the new year after failing to land the forward he wanted to replace Romelu Lukaku (Sunday Mirror)

Mark Sampson will receive a £80,000 pay-off from the FA after being sacked as England women’s team manager (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has upped his interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka (Sunday Mirror)

Dele Alli is being promised moves to Manchester United or Real Madrid by agents vying for his signature (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool and Everton are both keen on Charlton teenager Ezri Konsa, who was part of England Under-20s’ World Cup-winning squad last summer (Sunday People)

Aaron Ramsey has been tipped to become a future Arsenal captain by Arsene Wenger (Sunday People)

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is set to complete a shock loan move to Australia with Melbourne City (Sunday People)

Jose Mourinho is transforming part of Manchester United’s training base to celebrate the Class of 2017 (Sunday People)

Tottenham and Inter Milan are battling it out for the signature of £14m-rated Rennes centre-back Joris Gnagnon (Sunday People)

Sunderland are keen on Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods and hope £3m will tempt their Championship rivals to sell in January (Sunday People

Arsene Wenger has said that the Champions League has become less interesting in recent years, as he prepares to take his Arsenal side to Belarus to face BATE Borisov in the Europa League (Sunday Telegraph)

Ronald Koeman admits that misfit striker Oumar Niasse might have stopped him getting sacked with his two goals leading Everton to a 2-1 win over Bournemouth (Sunday Express)

Liverpool asked Barcelona to “stop harassing Philippe Coutinho” during the summer transfer window according to leaked emails (Sunday Express)

Chelsea fans have been warned there will be a “zero tolerance” crackdown on bad behaviour at their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid amid fears of their reaction towards Spain-bound Diego Costa (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have been told they will need to find £75m to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also a target for Manchester City and Juventus (Sunday Express)

Diaries published by former Labour Party communications chief Alastair Campbell say Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Franck Ribery in 2006 as Sir Alex Ferguson did not feel he was “good enough” for the club after watching him for only 45 minutes (Sunday Times)

Manchester City are ready to demonstrate their faith in Raheem Sterling by offering the winger a new contract (Daily Star Sunday)

Brighton star Solly March has no regrets from missing Newcastle trial chance (Daily Star Sunday)

Birmingham City are set to name caretaker boss Lee Carsley as their new permanent manager (Daily Star Sunday)

Everton want Bournemouth star Josh King as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku with two-goal star Oumar Niasse still getting shipped out (The Sun on Sunday)

Everton are lining up a January move for Sporting Lisbon striker Seydou Doumbia as Ronald Koeman searches for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku (The Sun on Sunday)

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are in a duel to land Turkish youngster Ferhat Cogalan – tipped to become one of the world’s best (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea say Alvaro Morata was grateful for fans coming up with a new chant for him after recent criticism over an anti-semitic song – he responded against Stoke with a hat-trick (Mail on Sunday)