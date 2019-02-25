Paper Talk: Man Utd in talks with agent of £90m Liverpool, Milan target

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of a Sporting Lisbon star, while Leicester are ready to pay up for Brendan Rodgers, according to Monday’s papers.

UNITED IN CONTACT WITH AGENT OF SPORTING STAR

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to reports in Portugal.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring an impressive 22 goals and making 11 assists in his 39 appearances this term.

And according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, United have got in touch with Fernandes’ representatives to discuss a potential deal for the player.

However, both Liverpool and Italian giants AC Milan have shown a major interest, with United facing a major battle for a player who has a £90million release clause – despite doubts over who will be the next permanent Old Trafford boss.

The report goes on to state, though, that Sporting are trying to convince Fernandes to put pen to paper on a new deal, despite the player only signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2023 last summer.

Sporting have already lost the likes of William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Rui Patricio but Fernandes decided to stay put.

He has scored seven goals in his last seven matches, including a superb free-kick in the 3-0 victory over Braga a week ago.

AND THE REST

Leicester City are set to offer £6m to Celtic as they look to install Brendan Rodgers as their new manager in the wake of Claude Puel’s departure (The Sun)

Manchester United staff spoke to each Old Trafford ball boy during Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, reportedly to tell them to slow down giving the ball back because of their injury struggles (The Sun)

Dani Alves is the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to have his house burgled while he was playing, losing thousands of pounds of belongings while in action against Nimes (The Sun)

Kingsley Coman will be absent from Bayern Munich’s side for the Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Liverpool because of a muscle problem (The Sun)

Arsenal will not be welcoming Marc Overmars as their director of football because Ajax will not let him leave and will not be enticed by any compensation offers, according to reports (The Sun)

Gareth Bale refused to celebrate his match-winning goal for Real Madrid against Levante on Sunday in the wake of recent criticism over his bonding with the rest of the squad (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona have given Liverpool and Arsenal a boost by cooling their interest in PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Daily Mirror)

Jamie Vardy punched a door in anger after Leicester’s 4-1 hiding by Crystal Palace on Saturday, the game which proved to be Claude Puel’s last in charge of the club (Daily Mail)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is set to be handed his first England U21 call in Aidy Boothroyd’s next squad, which will be named in a fortnight (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard would be a success at Real Madrid if the 28-year-old opted for a Spanish move (London Evening Standard)

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has admitted interest in the vacant Leicester managerial post (Liverpool Echo)

Celtic signing Maryan Shved had an impressive return to action for Karpaty Lviv on Sunday, netting a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Vorskla Poltava (Daily Record)