Manchester United and Juventus could arrange a significant swap deal over a pair of £80m-rated forwards, while a key man will look to quit Spurs on a free next year, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

JUVENTUS OFFER DYBALA IN EXCHANGE FOR LUKAKU

Juventus have reportedly talks with Manchester United over a swap deal which would see Romelu Lukaku head to Turin and Paulo Dybala move to Old Trafford.

Both attackers have found their names at the centre of plenty of speculation this summer, with Belgium powerhouse Lukaku the subject of plenty of attention from Inter Milan.

Dybala, meanwhile, looks likely to leave the Serie A champions after seeing his game time severely reduced since the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Manchester United are the main name being mentioned as potential suitors for the Argentina forward.

And now those links to United appear to have grown in strength, with the Daily Mirror, as per Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, claiming Juve are keen to agree a straight swap with United for the two players.

It’s claimed the Old Lady are looking to freshen up their frontline and see the addition of Lukaku as the perfect way to do that, with the player close friends with United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Dybala scored the winner for Juve in their Champions League match at Old Trafford last season, but he could be playing there on a more regular basis if talks of the £80m swap deal prove accurate.

AND THE REST

Tottenham fear Toby Alderweireld has his sights on a lucrative free transfer exit next summer after his £25m release clause expired on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Everton are looking at offering James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace in a deal for Wilfried Zaha (Daily Mail)

Businessman Mark Campbell has parked plans for a Sunderland takeover after edging closer to a deal to buy Scottish side Falkirk (Daily Mail)

Everton have rejected an offer in the region of £1m from Wigan for midfielder Joe Williams (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi wants to join Juventus this summer because his wife Wanda Nara is pregnant and does not want to leave Italy (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, it has been claimed (The Sun)

Inter Milan will make a fresh transfer bid for Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, with Antonio Conte desperate to get his man (The Sun)

Tottenham are blanking enquiries for Kyle Walker-Peters because he looks set to start the season as their ONLY available right-back (The Sun)

Emmanuel Adebayor is in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with West Ham, Sheffield United and Watford looking at the striker (The Sun)

Premier League new boys Sheffield United want to push through an £18m swoop for Swansea hitman Oliver McBurnie (The Sun)

Bournemouth are set to beat Brighton to transfer of £15m Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing (The Sun)

Middlesbrough are set to sign Blackpool left-back Marc Bola in a £1.5m deal (The Sun)

Everton are preparing for the sale of Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain by expressing an interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart (The Times)

Arsenal are to review the security arrangements for their players after the attempt to carjack Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil at knifepoint (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Manchester City over a possible £90m transfer deal for Leroy Sane (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are confident of beating Newcastle to the £27m chase of Porto striker Moussa Marega (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will slap a £25m price tag on Harry Wilson after manager Jurgen Klopp promised the winger game time (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made their move for £36m Brazil star Everton Soares from Gremio (Daily Mirror)

Joao Felix has refused to rule out a move to Tottenham, despite only having just joined Atletico Madrid (Daily Express)

Barcelona think Manchester United are one of three clubs who could sign Philippe Coutinho this summer (Daily Express)

Tottenham were in contact for Gareth Bale recently but the Real Madrid forward will not be returning to north London (Daily Express)

Daniele Rugani’s agent has refused to rule out a move for his client amid reports he could leave Juventus for Arsenal before the close of the transfer window (Daily Express)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing James Rodriguez from rivals Real Madrid (The Independent)

AC Milan are set to join the race for Rangers strike star Alfredo Morelos (Daily Record)