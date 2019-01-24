Paper Talk: Man Utd lead four-way chase for Turkish prodigy

Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all after a Turkish wonderkid, while Borussia Dortmund are ready to bid £44m for a Crystal Palace star, according to Thursday’s papers.

MAN UTD, CHELSEA HEAD QUEUE FOR TURKISH STRIKE SENSATION

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly lead a four-way Premier League chase for Turkish strike prodigy Omer Faruk Beyaz, with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested.

A report in The Sun claims that the Premier League giants are in a frantic battle to land the wonderkid after he impressed hugely in a recent tournament.

Fanatik states that the 15-year-old was watched by scouts from United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and also Aston Villa in the Aegean Cup last week.

He smashed in four goals and registered two assists for Turkey Under-16s side, including both goals in the final as they beat Spain 2-0 to claim the silverware.

That showing has now put a number of Europe’s top clubs on alert, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Stuttgart.

The teenager, who plays for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, is under contract with his current club until 2021.

However, the report goes on to claim that Fenerbahce may look to cash in on the player if they receive any concrete offers.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain look set to beat Chelsea in the race for Zenit St Petersburg star Leandro Paredes and will pay £35m for the Argentinian (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to test Crystal Palace’s resolve to keep Wilfried Zaha with a £44m bid for the winger (Daily Mail)

Thierry Henry is set to be sacked by Monaco despite being just 15 weeks into a three-year contract (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is facing a five-match ban after being charged by the Football Association for appearing to make a Nazi salute (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are keen to sell Michy Batshuayi, who is attracting attention from Everton as well as Italian side Genoa (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have made contact with Inter Milan over a possible January transfer move for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic (Daily Mail)

West Ham have held further talks with Celta Vigo over a proposed deal for forward Maxi Gomez (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town are closing on a £2m deal for Charlton Athletic striker Karlan Grant (Daily Mail)

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants his Bayern Munich move thrashed out early next week after Chelsea confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain (The Sun)

Victor Moses is on his way to Fenerbahce as he was spotted on a flight to Turkey on Wednesday evening (The Sun)

Liverpool Montevideo youngster Nicolas Acevedo will have scouts from the Premier League’s top clubs watching him play against Argentina (The Sun)

Arsenal’s interest in Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia could be hijacked by relegation-threatened Fulham, according to reports (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on Thursday on loan for £4.4m with an option to buy for £43.7m (Daily Mirror)

Matthijs de Ligt favours a move to Barcelona now close pal Frenkie De Jong has put pen to paper at the Nou Camp (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland will have to pay £1m to prise Will Grigg away from Wigan Athletic (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are ready to offer goalkeeper Emil Audero to Arsenal in exchange for Aaron Ramsey in a bid to land the Welshman this month (Daily Mirror)

Championship promotion rivals Aston Villa and West Brom are in the hunt to land Tyrone Mings (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde will not consider selling Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea (Daily Express)

Steven Bergwijn is tempted by a move to Old Trafford as Manchester United are eyeing a £25m bid for the PSV Eindhoven ace (Daily Express)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino held showdown transfer talks with PSG ace Adrien Rabiot on Wednesday night (Daily Express)

16-year-old defender Billy Koumetio has arrived in England to complete a move to Anfield from US Orleans (Daily Star)

Arsenal are targeting Juventus star Medhi Benatia to fix their defensive troubles (Daily Star)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is in advanced talks to join Juventus on loan until the end of the season, with an option to sign him permanently for £7.1m in the summer (The Guardian)

Celtic are on the brink of sealing a £1.75m move for Ukraine international Maryan Shved after his club left him out of their winter training camp to complete the deal (Scottish Sun)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has criticised club owners for failing to meet the demands for Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are set to miss out on Sunderland starlet Josh Maja as the striker prepares to sign for Bordeaux (Scottish Sun)