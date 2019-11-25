Manchester United have been told the eye-watering cost to sign a French wonderkid in January, while Liverpool and Arsenal are both keen to sign a Wolves youngster on a cut-price fee, according to Monday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD TOLD TO PAY OVER £50M FOR RENNES STAR

Rennes have stuck a huge asking price on their teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports on Monday.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season and has drawn favourable comparisons with Paul Pogba, leading to speculation that Barcelona and Manchester United are planning an approach to sign him.

And amid claims United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had Camavinga watched on a number of occasions ahead of a possible January approach, The Sun claims Rennes have slapped a €60m (£51.5m) asking price on his head in a bid to ward off potential suitors.

And while the teenager is expected to get better with experience, the fee seems incredibly steep given he’s only just making his first steps in the game.

Standing at 6ft tall and with a powerful frame, Camavinga has played 17 times so far this season and was named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month back in August.

AND THE REST

Wolves youngster Owen Otasowie has Europe’s top clubs looking at snapping him up on the cheap, with Liverpool and Arsenal leading the charge (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino is a shock contender to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal boss (The Sun)

West Ham are preparing to sell Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who is out of contract at London Stadium next summer, in January (The Sun)

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce wants Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, 22, and could test the Tigers’ resolve with a January move for the English winger (Daily Star)

Arsenal players have lost faith in head coach Unai Emery and do not believe he is the man to salvage their season (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham are considering how much longer they can give Manuel Pellegrini to turn around a disastrous sequence of results which has seen the club drop to 16th in the Premier League (Daily Telegraph)

David Moyes would be open to a return to Everton if they make an approach, according to reports (Daily Express)

Arsenal would be interested in talking to Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri as potential replacements for Unai Emery, who looks increasingly likely to leave the club (The Times)

Manuel Pellegrini is likely to be given the chance to turn West Ham’s season around, but there is growing concern in the West Ham boardroom that he isn’t up to the job (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Swansea have all joined the race to loan Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster this January (Daily Mail)

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage has come out of retirement at the age of 45 after signing for non-league side Stockport Town, who play in the 10th tier of English football (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed Lucien Favre will remain in charge against Barcelona, but has given the under-fire manager an ultimatum (Daily Mail)

Former Barcelona attacker Malcom claims he has been contacted about a potential return to the La Liga club at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Mario Balotelli will only regain his place in the Brescia team if he shows more determination and enthusiasm, coach Fabio Grosso said after dropping the maverick forward for Sunday’s 3-0 Serie A defeat by AS Roma (Daily Mail)

West Ham have Chris Wilder in their crosshairs as they consider Manuel Pellegrini’s future (Daily Mirror)

Marco Silva has been handed a temporary Goodison reprieve – but his Everton fate is sealed and that has seen former boss David Moyes emerge as the most likely candidate to replace him (Daily Mirror)