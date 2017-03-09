Paper Talk: Man Utd learn Bakayoko fee; Toon target Osborn

Things are going from bad to worse at Arsenal with two more names determined to join Alexis Sanchez in leaving this summer, while Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal have learnt the cost of a major midfield target, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

STAR DUO TO FOLLOW ALEXIS SANCHEZ OUT OF ARSENAL

Arsenal will lose Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer – in addition to Alexis Sanchez, according to various reports.

The Sanchez saga is well reported with the events of the past week, in which the player has been smirking on the bench following defeats to Liverpool at Bayern Munich, seemingly proving once and for all that the player has decided to leave. PSG and Juventus look the most likely suitors.

Ozil, meanwhile, has not responded to Arsenal’s improved contract offer, with the Daily Mirror claiming the star has been offered the £280,000 a week he was craving. The Daily Telegraph claims that the events of the last week have convinced the player to leave, suggesting Ozil’s friends in Germany claiming he definitely wants out.

Both papers, meanwhile, claim Oxlade-Chamberlain also wants to leave the club this summer after his failure to command a regular place in Arsene Wenger’s line up. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have both been linked.

MONACO NAME PRICE FOR MAN UTD, ARSENAL & CHELSEA TARGET

Monaco want £52m for 22-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is a reported target for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

France Football, via The Sun, claim the Ligue 1 pacesetters have set the huge price on the all-action midfielder in a bid to ward off the Premier League trio.

The likes of Juventus as well as clubs in Spain and Germany have also registered an interest – but it’s claimed the Premier League looks his most likely destination if he quits Leonardo Jardim’s side.

The £52m asking price does seem rather high for the player, though at just 22, the player has the potential to become one of the world’s best midfielders.

And the midfielder isn’t the only Monaco player in demand, with teen sensation Kylian Mbappe strongly tipped for a big-money switch this summer.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are confident of agreeing a new contract with head coach Antonio Conte, but could delay an official announcement until after the Premier League title race is settled

Arsenal chiefs are adamant it will be a mutual decision regarding whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club in the face of growing fan unrest (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City will target Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 27, if Sergio Aguero leaves the Etihad at the end of the season (The Sun)

Arsenal are worried about losing more players to a sickness bug which is sweeping through the club (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are bracing themselves for fresh bids for Andy Carroll in the summer (Daily Mirror)

West Ham hope to solve their right-back problem with the £5m signing of St-Etienne’s Kevin Malcuit this summer (Daily Mirror)

Rangers players have been told Pedro Caixinha will take over at Ibrox after agreeing to leave Qatari club Al-Gharafa – but the Portuguese manager will not be in place in time for Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic (Daily Express)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is ready to return for young Nottingham Forest winger Ben Osborn if his side clinch promotion to the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Birmingham manager Gianfranco Zola and director Panos Pavlakis are under mounting pressure after a disastrous run of results (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger personally halted Arsenal’s plans to lure Pep Guardiola to The Emirates (Daily Star)

Antonio Conte has received a boost in his bid to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly with the player’s agent admitting a move away is possible (Daily Star)

Chelsea are in talks to sign MLS starlet Kelechi Onyewuenyi (Daily Star)

David Luiz wants to return to Benfica and lift the Champions League (Daily Star)

Cash-strapped Sunderland are trying to entice the next generation of supporters by offering season tickets to under-16s for just £50 (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti remains resolute in his stance on keeping Renato Sanches at the Allianz Arena next season, insisting the midfielder is not for sale (Daily Mail)

Leicester may still appoint a new manager in the summer and sacked Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt has emerged as a contender (The Sun)

Marouane Fellaini has ruled out a move to China after being linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in February

Arsenal-linked Max Allegri is willing to extend his stay at Juventus, but only if they agree to all his demands by the end of March (The Sun)

Gareth Bale has begged Real Madrid to sign Dele Alli if they sell Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Spain (The Sun)

A former assistant of Louis van Gaal has claimed that the Dutch coach left him “fully in charge” during his controversial Manchester United reign (The Sun)

Antonio Conte could be about to hire an Italian scout to work for him at Chelsea in order to improve the network of players in his homeland (The Sun)

Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set to leave Newcastle in the summer, with Italian clubs interested (The Sun)

Southampton fear defender Virgil van Dijk may not play again this season (The Sun)

Antonio Conte is planning to use some of Chelsea’s big guns against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night, having rotated his team in previous rounds (Daily Express)

Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has not ruled out playing in the Premier League this season (Daily Express)