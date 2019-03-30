Manchester United have been given a lift in efforts to prise a star duo to Old Trafford, while Liverpool have held transfer talks with the agent of a £40m-rated winger, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

SOLSKJAER LINES UP DEALS FOR STAR DUO

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of bringing Douglas Costa and Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer have been handed a significant double boost.

Brazil winger Costa has, according to reports in the Italian media, been told he can leave Juventus this summer and will likely only command an asking price of £32million (€35m).

And according to the Daily Express, the fee is unlikely to put United off with Solskjaer ready to make the former Bayern Munich star a top summer priority.

Tuttosport also claims United will face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for the 28-year-old, but it’s suggested a move to Old Trafford is the player’s priority.

Meanwhile, United have also been boosted after reports in the Spanish media claimed they could sign Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

The France defender’s future has been called into question recently, with the Daily Mail claiming Real are ready to spend big on a deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as his replacement.

Koulibaly’s arrival at the Bernabeu will clear United to bring in Varane, it has been suggested.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the agent of £40m-rated Callum Hudson-Odoi over a potential summer switch (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal reportedly have an agreement in place to sign wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are not yet ready to cut their losses with Alexis Sanchez, as the club believes he retains substantial commercial appeal (Daily Mirror)

Kai Havertz has put Arsenal and Bayern Munich on alert by admitting he “knows what he wants” regarding his future at Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City could lose Ilkay Gundogan for nothing next summer after the midfielder put contract talks at the Etihad Stadium on hold (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has been given the all-clear by a specialist regarding concussion issues that have kept him sidelined since January (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says failing to emulate Pep Guardiola left him feeling he had missed out on his chance to manage Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino reckons Virgil van Dijk has been worth every penny of the £75m Liverpool paid for him (Daily Mirror)

Everton have joined Chelsea in the race to sign £40m-rated Callum Wilson from Bournemouth – with Coventry set to earn a 10 per cent windfall (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will not evict Virgil van Dijk from his £4m mansion (The Sun)

Marko Arnautovic stunned West Ham fans with surprise phone calls to try to win back their hearts (The Sun)

Key Bournemouth coach Johnny Yems feels ‘betrayed’ after being axed by the club over £45k wages (The Sun)

Marcus Rashford will sign a five-year deal worth a £150,000-a-week – more than double his current salary (The Sun)

Arsenal have offered Petr Cech the chance to stay at the club as a coach when he retires at the end of the season (The Sun)

Manchester United will unveil a huge banner to officially welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the club, despite never giving the honour to their previous bosses (The Sun)

Sunderland have attracted interest from two consortiums who are pondering a £50m takeover of the club (The Sun)

Crystal Palace head of coaching David Muir has quit the club after being accused of making a racial slur (The Sun)

Philippe Coutinho is weighing up whether to leave Barcelona this summer, just 18 months after sealing a dream move to the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has received support from England boss Gareth Southgate over his youth selection policy (Daily Mail)

Declan Rice was on the verge of asking for a loan move out of West Ham United before the start of the season (Daily Mail)

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he snubbed interest from La Liga champions Barcelona earlier this year (Daily Mail)

Police have upgraded the risk category for Chelsea’s visit to Cardiff to the highest possible amid fears of clashes between two sets of supporters who have a history of violence (Daily Mail)

Nuno Espirito Santo insists that he is happy at Wolves and claimed he was unaware of any interest from Chelsea, while being non-committal on his long-term future (The Times)

Everton have told Kurt Zouma that they want to sign him permanently as the club prepare for another summer of change (The Times)

Mauricio Pochettino has said that the romance and prestige of playing at Tottenham Hotspur’s £1bn new stadium would not guarantee that they would keep or sign the best players (The Times)

Gareth Southgate was baffled by the number of withdrawals from his England squad this week and will monitor whether those seven players immediately return to their club line-ups (The Times)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a hands-off warning to Real Madrid and Barcelona over Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford by insisting both players are “vital” to his plans to build a Manchester United team “worthy of the history of the club” (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has once again refused to offer any promises that he will be Tottenham Hotspur manager next season (Daily Telegraph)

Bolton are in takeover talks with the former Watford owner Laurence Bassini (Daily Telegraph)