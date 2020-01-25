Manchester United have made two shock striker approaches with time ticking away in the January window, while Liverpool are hopeful of signing a Portuguese U19 midfielder, according to Saturday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TARGET DEALS FOR IGHALO AND SLIMANI

Manchester United’s desperate search for a new striker has seen them linked with surprise moves for both Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani.

United have lost Marcus Rashford for around three months with a stress fracture of the back and now only have Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood as attacking options.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the club will look to strengthen their attacking options this month as a result, but with only six days left, the club may have left it late to bring in a new recruit.

And having spent the best part of the month trying to (unsuccessfully) negotiate the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, United are finally turning their attentions towards a new striker.

Having been linked with a move for former frontman Carlos Tevez, the Daily Express (via Sky Sports) claims they now made approaches for former Watford man Ighalo and Leicester’s unwanted attacker Slimani.

Nigerian striker Ighalo has been proved a big hit in China with Shanghai Shenhua; the 30-year-old initially leaving Vicarage Road in 2017 in a £20m move to Changchun Yatai.

We revealed late last year that Watford had explored the possibility of re-signing him but it now seems a move to United could be an option with just under a week left of the window.

A move for Slimani might be more complicated with the striker currently on a season-long loan with Monaco.

The Algerian has scored seven goals in 13 Ligue 1 matches this season, which has reminded the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa of his goalscoring pedigree.

However, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reckons any move for Slimani would be difficult.

“I think that looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” said Rodgers when quizzed about Slimani joining another club in this transfer window.

“There is interest in him, but he is there at Monaco and due to be there for the season.

“I’m not sure if anything will happen on that or not, but it will just make it a little bit complicated.”

Either way, six days and counting for United to bring in a new striker. Nervous / exciting times ahead….

AND THE REST

Liverpool hope to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Benfica’s Portugal U19 midfielder Rafael Brito, despite learning he has a release clause of £38m (Daily Star)

Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez and the surprise name of Olivier Giroud has popped up in Spanish reports (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to make a last-ditch attempt to persuade Angel Gomes to sign a new treble-your-money contract (The Sun)

West Ham must fork out £18m for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash (The Sun)

Manchester United fans are planning a mass walk-out at Old Trafford in protest against controversial owners the Glazers (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly entered discussions with PSG over the potential transfer of youngster Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe (Daily Mirror)

Celtic have run the rule over Peterborough’s Ivan Toney as a host of clubs circle around the in-demand striker (Daily Record)

Hearts have pulled off a signing coup by landing Northern Irish striker Liam Boyce from Burton Albion (Daily Record)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will travel to Italy and have a medical early next week before completing a move to Inter Milan worth £320,000 a week (The Guardian)

Arsenal are set to treble Gabriel Martinelli’s wages to £30,000 a week to ward off Real Madrid’s interest in the 18-year-old Brazilian forward (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are beefing up their scouting operation ahead of the summer transfer window in a strong indication that a major overhaul of the playing staff is being planned at Old Trafford, with the club eager to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least another transfer window to reshape his squad (Daily Mail)

The government are ‘committed’ to backing a British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup – even if they have to go up against China (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs who give significant playing time to England-qualified players, such as Chelsea this season, could be rewarded with greater leeway to sign more foreign players after Brexit (Daily Mail)

West Brom are seeking to raise £70m in fresh investment before the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Frank Lampard will hand Willy Caballero the opportunity to dislodge Kepa Arrizabalaga in Saturday night’s FA Cup tie at Hull (Daily Mail)

The Association of Football Agents discussed plans to take legal action against the FA in addition to confirming their intention to fight FIFA’s proposed cap on fees at a meeting in London this week (Daily Mail)

Peter Kenyon’s emergence as an adviser to Bolton Wanderers has sparked fears that the club have more financial problems and may need fresh investment less than five months after being bought by the Football Ventures group (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers has scrapped plans for a warm-weather training camp due to fears over more fixture congestion (Daily Telegraph)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has four months to convince head coach Frank Lampard that he should remain as Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper beyond this season (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham United have moved to try to placate their angry fans by announcing free coach travel for three of their remaining Premier League fixtures (Daily Telegraph)

Norwich are braced for increased Championship interest in striker Adam Idah (Daily Telegraph)