Manchester United are ready to break the bank to sign a man they hope can rescue their season, while Arsenal are eyeing moves for two attackers totalling £85m, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD LAUNCH RECORD BREAKING KOULIBALY MOVE

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly twice over the past week and will launch a world-record January bid to sign the star in January.

That’s according to The Sun, who believe United are ready to spend their entire January transfer warchest on the Senegalese centre-half in a bid to give their defence the steel it needs to help salvage a season in danger of fizzling out before the halfway stage.

Having fallen an embarrassing 19 points behind Liverpool on the back of Sunday’s 3-1 reversal, United chiefs are ready to launch the record-breaking defender deal for Koulibaly after taking in Napoli’s matches at Liverpool last week and Cagliari on Sunday.

An Old Trafford source told the paper: “The club had people there and it wasn’t just to run the rule over Liverpool.

“They wanted to see what Koulibaly was like against English opposition after watching him a few times in Italy.

“He impressed everyone and the need for players at the back has never been more evident.”

Koulibaly signed a new five-year deal at Napoli in September, but it is understood the £90m offer from United will be enough to convince them to sell the commanding defender.

He’d also likely double his £80,000 a week wages at Napoli by moving to Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Arsenal want Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon but understand he will cost in the region of £40m (The Sun)

Barcelona are considering selling Brazilian flop Malcom after receiving a huge £58m offer from a Chinese club (The Sun)

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Galatasaray over young defender Ozan Kabak (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are leading the chase for £45m-rated Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to reports in France (Daily Mirror)

The Premier League are planning an anti-racism summit in a bid to avoid a potential media blackout from players (Daily Mirror)

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is expected to be out for five weeks, with West Ham fearing his ankle injury need surgery (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are prepared to ban supporters from matches at Stamford Bridge for offensive behaviour that takes place away from the ground as part of their attempts to combat racism and anti-semitism among elements of their fanbase (The Times)

Anthony Martial’s agent says he is “very pessimistic” about the forward agreeing a new deal with Manchester United, despite the club triggering an option to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020 (The Times)

Tottenham are experiencing further problems in the completion of their new stadium with the roof of the huge South Stand springing a leak (The Times)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has fuelled fresh speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea after being spotted chartering a plane to London on Monday (Daily Express)

Manchester United are ready to fight to keep Paul Pogba at the club – as Juventus plan a £125m January bid (Daily Express)

Zinedine Zidane is interested in taking over at Manchester United and replacing Jose Mourinho, despite his agent stating earlier this season that he has no interest in managing a Premier League club (Daily Express)

Manchester City want Isco from Real Madrid but Florentino Perez wants more than the £100m the club got from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail)

Michael Carrick is a popular choice to step in as caretaker manager if Jose Mourinho were to be sacked by Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are reluctant to sack Jose Mourinho before the end of January because they would face a £24m payout (Daily Record)

Barcelona have made a move for out-of-favour Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen (The Guardian)

Manchester United appear to have hit resistance from Jose Mourinho over their attempts to modernise the club and hire a director of football (Daily Telegraph)