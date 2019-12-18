Paper Talk: Man Utd make huge decision on future of Paul Pogba

Manchester United have laid down the law to Paul Pogba after making a firm decision on when he’ll leave, while Crystal Palace have told Chelsea how much they must pay if they want to sign Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

POGBA WILL NOT BE SOLD IN JANUARY – BUT SUMMER EXIT ON CARDS

Manchester United will not let Paul Pogba force his way out of the club in January, despite his latest antics.

Speculation over the France star has intensified over the past few days after videos were uploaded onto Instagram of the player dancing at his brother’s wedding, despite claims he has been recovering from an ankle problem.

But with the player not expected to feature in either game this week – United face Colchester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, before making the trip to face Watford on Sunday – the club issued a bizarre statement on Tuesday to put his latest absence down to ‘illness’.

“Of all things he’s been struck down ill now,’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “He’s been off for two or three days – three days probably – so that’s not beneficial. That’s probably set him back quite a bit.

“As I’ve said so many times, Paul’s a top player that we want to see him playing his best football at Man United. We just need to get him fit and match fit.

“It might be half an hour, 45, 60, 90 minutes in the first game, who knows? We’re working hard to get him back but now he’s ill.”

That has led to suggestions that Pogba won’t be seen in a United shirt again and that his sale to either Real Madrid or Juventus will now go through in January.

However, the Daily Mail insists United won’t be bullied into selling the player in January and are determined to show him his antics won’t force their hand in the winter window.

They report the club’s stance is very clear and that Pogba has been told he won’t be sold in the coming weeks and that the player must get his head down and focus on returning to action with United.

It does, however, suggest the decision will be reviewed again in the summer, with United very much willing to let him leave then. But they want to make it clear to the player they won’t be bullied and that he will only leave United on their terms and for a price they value him at. Some reports state this could be as much as £150million.

The report claims United plan to sign two replacements for Pogba in the coming windows, something that was touched upon here as the two top targets were named.

Pogba has played just six times for United this season and during his 11-week absence from the first team, he has picked up over £3m in wages.

AND THE REST

Crystal Palace will stick to their £80m valuation of Wilfried Zaha next month (Daily Mail)

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is poised to approve Mikel Arteta’s appointment as new head coach (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are raiding Manchester City for another key member of their backroom team with talent-spotter Sam Fagbemi set to move to the Emirates (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are looking at a potential bid for 18-year-old Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves in January (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will have sold 30,000 free tickets to groups of children following Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Colchester United at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Milan’s football clubs and the city municipality are in talks to try to resolve a dispute over plans for a new stadium to replace the nearly century-old San Siro (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are confident of agreeing a £76m deal to sign Erling Braut Haaland next month – before loaning him back to RB Salzburg until the end of the season (The Sun)

Carlo Ancelotti will pocket a £2.5m bonus if he keeps relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League (The Sun)

Mikel Arteta gave Arsenal fans a glimpse of his managerial vision when he spoke to their club magazine in 2014 (The Sun)

Nicklas Bendtner may hang up his boots after FC Copenhagen ruled out extending his contract (The Sun)

Tottenham have increased the capacity of their new stadium for the second time since its April opening to 62,303 with 89 new seats added (The Sun)

Mikel Arteta has agreed to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal to become the next head coach of Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Everton are ready to make Carlo Ancelotti one of Europe’s highest-paid bosses with a bumper £11.5m-a-year deal (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are eyeing Everton defender Mason Holgate to replace Chelsea target Nathan Ake (Daily Mirror)

Scott Dann has urged Crystal Palace’s owners to heed Roy Hodgson’s call for a January spending spree (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race for teenage wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga (Daily Mirror)

Carlo Ancelotti will keep Duncan Ferguson as part of his new Everton coaching staff (Daily Telegraph)

Some at Arsenal believe Mikel Arteta will be appointed new head coach before Saturday’s game at Everton (Daily Telegraph)

Yaya Toure has told Mesut Ozil to stay out of politics and stick to football after his war of words with China (Daily Telegraph)

Leroy Sane has stepped up his recovery from his serious knee injury and is on course to play this season (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are no closer to agreeing contracts with Tammy Abraham or Reece James, having negotiated new deals with the rest of their first-team Academy graduates (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill will move to slash the club’s £50m wage bill next month, with £14m signing Badou Ndiaye poised to become the first departure (Daily Telegraph)

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been added to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands coaching staff for Euro 2020 (Daily Telegraph)

Everton are breaking the bank to lure Carlo Ancelotti to Merseyside as they prepare to make him one of the highest-paid managers in world football (Daily Star)

Chelsea are under pressure to complete a deal for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake with his buy-back clause expiring in the summer (Daily Star)

West Ham are looking to land Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid and are hoping a reunion with Sebastian Haller could improve the striker’s goal haul (Daily Star)

Manchester United are in talks over a £51m transfer for Lille rising star Boubakary Soumare (Daily Star)

Jermain Defoe could be set to join Rangers on a permanent basis (Daily Star)

Scott Brown has backed Jeremie Frimpong to follow in the footsteps of Celtic’s £25m man Kieran Tierney (Daily Record)

Ann Budge has admitted she regrets not sacking Craig Levein as Hearts manager last summer (Daily Record)

Mesut Ozil has found an unlikely high-powered ally in US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in his war of words with China (The Times)

Pep Guardiola has criticised Arsenal for the manner of their pursuit of Mikel Arteta (The Times)

Clubs have been knocked back in their plans to reform the Champions League (The Times)