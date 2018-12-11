Manchester United will try and break their club record to sign a Lyon star in January, while Leeds have two goalkeepers in their sights ahead of the transfer window, according to Tuesday’s papers.

MAN UTD TO SHATTER RECORD FOR LYON STAR

Manchester United are leading the chase for Tanguy Ndombele and are ready to make Lyon an impossible to resist offer for the midfielder.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who via reports in France, claims United are willing to hand the Ligue 1 club £90million – just about topping the fee they paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016 – to sign the tigerish midfielder.

According to the report, that’s the fee Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas is demanding for his all-action midfielder, whose performances in the Champions League this season have attracted the attentions of Barcelona, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Ndombele, recently capped by France, has opened up on his future and admitted he had the chance to move in the summer.

“I could have gone, maybe things would have worked out well,” he told Canal Football Club.

“The club was firm, they didn’t want me to leave. I didn’t feel like leaving, and I think that today you can see that it was the best decision for me.

“Things are going well, I am playing a lot of games, and I am in the French national team. So, I think for the moment it was the best decision.

“I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead.

“Of course they are big clubs, I don’t close the door to anyone.

“When I was young I didn’t dream of being in this or that club (like PSG), whether it is Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, I have never dreamed of being in a specific club like that.”

However, if the reports on Tuesday are to be believed, then the 21-year-old’s next club will be United, with their determination to land the player seeing them win the race for his signature.

AND THE REST

Newcastle are favourites to land MLS star Miguel Almiron – according to his dad (Daily Mirror)

Jorginho’s agent has revealed the Chelsea star attracted significant interest from the Premier League big boys over the summer (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich’s France winger Kingsley Coman, 22, says he could retire if he suffers another serious injury which requires surgery (Daily Mirror)

New Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl intends to go back to Germany in next month’s transfer window strengthen his side (Daily Mirror)

Veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is set to join Leeds on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday (Daily Mirror)

Sheff Wed keeper, Kieran Westwood

Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba in the January transfer window despite the club’s record £89m signing falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail)

Fulham have made an enquiry for Deportivo La Coruna striker Pedro Martelo (Daily Mail)

West Brom are interested in signing Leicester midfielder Andy King, 30, on loan in January (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have held talks over a proposed move for Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj (Daily Mail)

Elseid Hysaj: Linked with Premier League move

Frenkie De Jong’s father has claimed that Barcelona would be the best destination for the youngster if he leaves Ajax at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are facing a further delay to the opening of their new stadium due to difficulties staging test events over the Christmas period (The Times)

Manchester United missed out on the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, according to their former head of youth recruitment, Derek Langley (Daily Express)

Eden Hazard has yet again refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid (Daily Express)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race for Romanian international starlet Dennis Man (The Sun)

Karl Darlow: Will make second Premier League start

Leeds and Aston Villa will attempt to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow next month. The 28-year-old has lost his place at Newcastle and has featured in only one match this season (The Sun)

Rangers have the green light to bring Steven Davis back to Ibrox in January (The Sun)

Celtic have taken American right-back Manny Perez on trial (The Sun)

Celtic star Craig Gordon has warned Bournemouth they’ll need to stump up huge money to snatch Callum McGregor (The Sun)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is ready to move for Leicester’s record signing Islam Slimani in January. Ranieri signed the 30-year-old Algeria striker during his time as Foxes manager (Daily Telegraph)