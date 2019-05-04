Paper Talk: Man Utd make opening £47m bid for powerful Lyon striker

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing a £47m-rated Lyon striker, while a long-serving Chelsea star looks destined to move to Barcelona this summer, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

UNITED WANT DEMBELE AS LUKAKU REPLACEMENT

Manchester United have opened talks with Lyon over a £47m summer move for Moussa Dembele.

That’s according to reports in both The Sun and the Daily Mirror, who claim the former Celtic and Fulham striker is the man Ole Gunnar Solskaer wants in his attack and as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

It was reported last month that United had earmarked the striker as a potential summer signing – and now the papers, as well as reliable French newspaper L’Equipe, claims the Red Devils have submitted their first approach in an effort to bring the £47m star to Old Trafford.

Dembele has scored 20 goals in all competitions and it’s claimed his work rate and prolific scoring record for the minutes played this season has caught the eye of scouts – who believe he’d be the perfect centre forward in Solskjaer’s system.

United could offset the entire cost of Dembele by moving Lukaku on. The Belgian has lost his place as United’s main striker and has outlined his wish to try his luck in Serie A.

Asked if he would still be at the club next summer, Lukaku said: “I don’t know, I am not here to entertain rumours. I am still under contract.”

Barcelona are preparing a £30m bid to finally land Willian after failing with a cash-plus-player deal in January (The Sun)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been promised a £100m-plus summer budget as he plots a summer squad overhaul (The Sun)

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a £51m fee to sign wonderkid Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt (The Sun)

Bolton are facing two separate points deductions which will leave them staring relegation to League Two in the face – three months before the new season starts (The Sun)

Real Madrid’s dressing room is split over the potential arrival of Paul Pogba from Manchester United amid concerns over his attitude (The Sun)

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen is being eyed by Premier League trio Southampton, Burnley and Bournemouth (The Sun)

Thomas Muller is wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan as Bayern Munich plot a summer overhaul (The Sun)

Wayne Routledge wants to stay at Swansea but the club is yet to open talks on his new deal (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to scrap for Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez as Real Madrid plot to sell (Daily Express)

Saido Berahino is contemplating tearing up his Stoke contract to join Fenerbahce, his agent has reportedly claimed (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace stars Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka face a race to leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season, with the club making it clear they will only sell one of them (The Times)

The FA will not receive any bonuses if England win the inaugural Nations League this summer, because all of their commercial contracts were negotiated before the new tournament was established (The Times)

Chelsea executives were baffled and unimpressed by Maurizio Sarri’s decision not to start with Eden Hazard in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt (The Times)

Moritz Volz is leaving his position as Arsenal’s chief German scout to become the first-team coach at RB Leipzig at the end of the season (The Times)

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will still receive a clean sheet bonus from the club despite conceding the controversial goal to Albert Adomah in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa (The Times)

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hold contract talks with Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says he is not proud of his disobedience in the Carabao Cup final and will listen to his manager’s orders in the future (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp is considering giving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a first Liverpool start in 13 months – and would be happy for him to spend early summer with England (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are braced for another fight to keep Paul Pogba with the French star set on leaving for Real Madrid (Daily Mail)

Marcelo Bielsa has paid Leeds United’s £206,000 fines this season out of his own pocket – and will pay for any more the club receive after two incidents against Aston Villa last weekend (Daily Mail)

Manchester City have overtaken rivals Manchester United in the hunt for Bruno Fernandes and are also ready to gazump them in the race for wonder kid Joao Felix (Daily Mirror)

Caleb Ekuban is set to complete a £2m move from Leeds United to Trabzonspor after the Turkish club announced that they will exercise an option to keep him permanently (Daily Mirror)

Neymar could be at the centre of a bidding war next summer following claims that he could be available for a cut-price £145m (Daily Mirror)

Wolves have reportedly ‘submitted an offer’ for Porto striker Moussa Marega (Daily Mirror)

Scott Arfield insists he has never felt more settled than at Rangers as he shrugged off interest from Crystal Palace and Southampton (Daily Record)