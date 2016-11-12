Paper Talk: Man Utd man the new Ronaldo; Barca star wanted

Marcus Rashford: Rewarded for his progress at Man Utd

Real Madrid see Marcus Rashford as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, while Jose Mourinho has set his sights on a new raid on Barcelona, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

REAL MADRID EYE RASHFORD SWOOP

Real Madrid are monitoring Manchester United’s teenage striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in various papers.

Both the Daily Express and The Sun claim Real sent scouts to Wembley on Friday evening in the hope of seeing the Manchester United man in action against Scotland. At least they got to see him warm up!

The pacy striker has howevers, scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils and has also caught the eye in his fleeting appearances for his country.

Although Real Madrid have a transfer ban in place until 2018, the papers both report they are building a dossier on Rashford with a view to swooping for him in the future and as a possible long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

UNITED SET SIGHTS ON RAKITIC

Manchester United aim to snap up Ivan Rakitic before the Croatian signs a new deal with Barcelona, according to various reports.

The Croatian’s current deal with Barca expires in the summer of 2019 and talks over a new deal have yet to reach a satisfying conclusion for the La Liga giants.

And The Sun claims Manchester United are monitoring developments with Rakitic and could offer him an escape route to Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho seeing him as the perfect partner for Paul Pogba and the ideal man to reinforce their midfield.

Rakitic, 28, has scored 19 goals in 123 appearances for Barca since signing for the Catalan outfit back in 2014.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are considering a £65m bid to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho (Daily Express)

Fiorentina star Milan Badelj has played down reports linking him with a move to Chelsea (Daily Express)

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger held four-hour talks with Chicago Fire earlier this week about a move to the MLS side (Daily Express)

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi would reject a move to Barcelona even if they offered him a bumper pay rise, says his father (Daily Express)

Juventus reportedly sent a scout to watch Manchester United’s Memphis Depay play for Holland against Belgium earlier this week (Daily Express)

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has revealed he once challenged Mark Hughes to a fight during their time together at QPR (Daily Express)

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has opened talks with Marseille over a January move (Daily Express)

David Moyes has revealed he turned down the chance to sign Joe Hart on loan because he has such high hopes for Sunderland No 1 Jordan Pickford (The Sun)

US winger Ella Masar has agreed a four-year deal to continue playing her football in Sweden – to avoid Donald trump’s presidency (The Sun)

Fulham and Bristol City are keen on a January transfer swoop for Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn (The Sun)

Indian club Kerala plan to hand their entire crowd Zinedine Zidane masks to welcome opposing Chennaiyin manager Marco Materazzi (The Sun)

Manchester United are weighing up a £26m move for Benfica and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof (Daily Star)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Fiorentina defender Nenad Tomovic with a view to a possible January swoop (Daily Star)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is getting into the Christmas spirit by starring in a homage to the classic 1990 film Home Alone (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho’s injury crisis worsens as Marouane Fellaini faces a race against time to be fit for Manchester United’s crunch clash with Arsenal after picking up a calf injury (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want Diego Costa to sign a lucrative new contract to fend off the advances of former club Atletico Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Simone Zaza’s agent father is ready to listen to offers for the Italy international to leave West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped Armenia pull off an incredible comeback against Montenegro as they hit back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in their World Cup Qualifier (Daily Mirror)

Olivier Giroud could be offered a route out of Arsenal in January with Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli both interested in the France striker (The Independent)

Real Madrid were preparing to make a move for Neymar before he signed a new contract with Barcelona last month, according to the Brazilian’s father (The Independent)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 23, is wanted by Championship side Aston Villa on loan (Birmingham Mail)

Watford’s Ecuador defender Juan Carlos Paredes, 29, is attracting interest from clubs in Europe after falling out of favour at Vicarage Road (Watford Observer)

Brighton’s Israel striker Tomer Hemed, 29, says he could end his playing career back in Spain. He has already had spells in the country with Mallorca and Almeria (The Argus)

Wolves are to decide whether their five loan signings – including 19-year-old Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson – will stay at the Championship club until the end of the season (Express & Star)

Bolton’s 21-year-old striker Zach Clough, who has scored five goals in his last four League One appearances, has been urged to stay when the January transfer window opens by his manager Phil Parkinson (Bolton News)