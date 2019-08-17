Manchester United have been given a huge lift in their chase for Jadon Sancho, while Man City and Chelsea are monitoring the situation around a Bayern Munich winger, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

DORTMUND READY TO SELL SANCHO AS MAN UTD PRESS CLAIMS

Manchester United have advanced in their pursuit of £100m-rated Jadon Sancho and could now sign the teenage winger next summer, according to reports on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund have decided to sell the England attacker next summer and are already scouring the market for a potential replacement.

It’s claimed the Bundesliga giants have accepted this will be Sancho’s last season at the club, with a return to the Premier League on the cards for the exciting youngster.

As per the report, BVB want to cash in during summer 2020, as by then Sancho will have just two years remaining on his deal and Dortmund do not want to see his market value dwindle.

It’s claimed Man Utd are ahead of Man City in the race to sign him, with some reports suggesting the player has already given the Red Devils his word that his next stop will be Old Trafford when he leaves the Westfalenstadion.

The Mail states United have already completed plenty of the ground work and will confident of his signing next summer and that they feel they have an advantage ahead of City to bring the player back to England.

AND THE REST

Manchester City and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman (The Sun)

David de Gea has been putting in extra training sessions working only with his feet as Manchester United look to mix up their style (The Sun)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, could still leave Crystal Palace this summer (The Sun)

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed he could quit Liverpool this month over frustration he is not playing enough games (The Sun)

Bayern Munich will go all-out to sign Leroy Sane in January, despite concerns over his long-term knee injury (The Sun)

Emmanuel Adebayor is set to continue his career at the age of 35 by joining Iranian side Tractor SC (The Sun)

Former QPR midfielder Adel Taarabt has agreed a 30 per cent wage cut in order to stay at Benfica (The Sun)

Steve Bruce has made the first bold call of his reign as Newcastle United head coach by leaving Sean Longstaff, a summer target for Manchester United, out of his starting XI for today’s game away to Norwich City (The Times)

Chelsea have placed a £23m price tag on Davide Zappacosta which Roma are struggling to meet (Daily Mail)

Manchester United made an ambitious £82m offer for Kalidou Koulibaly that was turned down by Napoli just before the English transfer window closed (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s bitter dispute over former manager Antonio Conte’s £9m severance package has been taken to an employment tribunal (Daily Mail)

Leroy Sane will have a knee operation in Austria this weekend having decided against using Manchester City’s preferred surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat (Daily Mail)

Former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has revealed he turned down the chance to take charge of Newcastle and Chelsea this summer (Daily Mail)

AC Milan have identified Serge Aurier as a replacement for Andrea Conti, who has fallen out of favour at the San Siro (Daily Mail)

Monaco are considering a move for former Liverpool man Daniel Sturridge, who is still looking for a new club after becoming a free agent in the summer, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to keep strengthening his squad and is targeting an attacking midfielder and a striker (Daily Express)

Brendan Rodgers has told Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva they are free to leave Leicester before the European deadline (Daily Telegraph)

Dejan Lovren’s move to Roma has been called off after they failed to make a concrete offer for the Liverpool defender (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have handed a new long-term deal to highly-rated teenage midfielder Curtis Jones (Daily Mirror)

Erhun Oztumer has joined Charlton Athletic after leaving Bolton Wanderers (Daily Mirror)