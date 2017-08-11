Paper Talk: Spurs offered Rose swap; Arsenal eye Liverpool target

Manchester United could offer Tottenham a swap deal in a bid to land Danny Rose, while Arsenal will rival Liverpool for an exciting Brazilian forward, according to Friday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO OPEN TO SWAPPING LUKE SHAW FOR DANNY ROSE

Manchester United are considering offering Luke Shaw to Tottenham as bait for Danny Rose, according to reports.

The Tottenham left-back caused something of a rumpus on Thursday by openly admitting he wanted to quit the club and return to the north, where he is has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

And the Daily Star reckons that Jose Mourinho is open to offering Spurs Luke Shaw as part of the deal – with the former Southampton left-back so far failing to prove his value to the Portuguese coach after a series of run-ins last season.

Rose is valued at around £40million by Tottenham and any deal for Shaw could see that figure offset by around half that amount.

While the deal could prove a solution to both parties, there has been no indication yet from either club that the deal could be arranged.

Rose, for his part, seems intent on making one last move during his career.

“I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level,” he said.

“Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.”

ARSENAL RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR GREMIO FORWARD

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Gremio forward Luan and could end up fighting it out with Arsenal for his signature, according to reports.

The highly-rated forward was on the brink of a move to Russia with Spartak Moscow, but with that deal now seemingly having ‘stalled’, Liverpool are reportedly planning to swoop.

However, The Sun claims Arsenal too are preparing a move for the £26million-rated Brazilian, with both clubs having representatives at Gremio’s clash with Godoy Cruz.

However, any deal for the player move prove complicated as the player has FOUR owners.

Gremio has 70% of Luan’s rights and three other partners have a 10% share, according to the paper.

There could also be an issue over a potential work permit. Luan has just one cap for Brazil and would have to play 25 per cent of Brazil’s games over a two-year period to qualify automatically for a permit.

AND THE REST

Serge Aurier has agreed a five-year deal with Manchester United but the club are yet to agree a fee with Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Arsenal will offer Alexis Sanchez weekly wages of £300,000 to try and keep him at the club and out of the grasp of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Arsenal are also confident they have made a breakthrough in negotiations to keep Mesut Ozil at the Emirates on a deal worth £225,000-a-week (The Sun)

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini is also set for a big pay rise, with a new £85,000-per-week deal aimed to stave off interest from Liverpool (The Sun)

Burnley have made a £12m move for Lille’s French striker Nicolas de Preville, 26 (Daily Mail)

West Ham have offered £27.1m for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, but the Portuguese side could still be holding out for something nearer his £39m buyout clause (Daily Mail)

Everton have revived their interest in Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, the former Blackburn player now rated at £23m by his club (Daily Mail)

Tottenham again scouted Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira, a long-term target for their right-back slot, earlier in the week (Daily Mail)

Newcastle and West Ham are locked in a battle to sign Brentford’s Spanish midfielder Jota, 26 (Daily Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe is closing on a £163m move to Paris Saint-Germain as the French side look to take their spend over the last week to nearly £400m (Daily Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho will have to demand a transfer to have any chance of securing a move to Barcelona, who are plotting a third bid for the Liverpool star (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have been warned they will not get Ross Barkley on the cheap and not to wait until the end of the summer window to try and secure his signature (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri have been boosted by Barcelona’s decision to withdraw their interest (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are set to sign defender Nicolas Freire from Argentinos Juniors in a £500,000 deal and loan him out to Dutch club PEC Zwolle (Daily Mirror)

Lyon are hoping to sign Manchester City teenager Yangel Herrera, who is currently playing in MLS for Patrick Vieira’s New York City FC (Daily Star)

Ivan Rakitic has been offered to Liverpool as a sweetener by Barcelona to try and get a deal for Philippe Coutinho over the line (Daily Star)

Juventus have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto (Daily Star)

Celtic are bracing themselves for a £3m bid from Southampton for midfielder Stuart Armstrong (Daily Express)

Leeds United are preparing an offer for Hamburg striker Pierre-Michael Lasogga (Daily Express)

Manchester City will not allow Samir Nasri to leave the club on a free transfer and their £10m valuation could see him priced out of a move to Turkey with Antalyaspor (Daily Telegraph)