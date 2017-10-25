Paper Talk: Draxler-Coutinho swap suggested; Valencia star wanted

Four Premier League clubs are battling it out for a Liverpool striker, while Manchester United have opened talks over a deal for a midfielder, according to Wednesday’s papers.

UNITED OPEN MIDFIELDER TALKS

Manchester United have opened talks with Valencia over a £30million deal for midfielder Carlos Soler, according to a report.

The Sun claims that Jose Mourinho wants to wrap up a deal for the Spain U21 international before next season and as a result has moved quickly for his man.

With Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick out of contract in the summer, Mourinho is looking for a long-term option to play alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

The report claims that the Special One doesn’t want to get drawn into a bidding war with other clubs for the 20-year-old.

Soler has established himself in Valencia’s first team since coming up as a teenager from Valencia’s reserves two years ago.

The Sun states that he has a buyout clause of £75million but the Spaniards are ‘set to accept a cash offer for their young star’.

AND THE REST

Julian Draxler could be heading to Anfield if Philippe Coutinho makes a move to Barcelona in January (Daily Star)

Wayne Rooney has been denied a Wembley farewell for England in the November friendlies (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to wield the axe on his defence and play youth players instead (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United, Everton and England defender Phil Neville is interested in the Everton job (BBC)

Crystal Palace are facing competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle, Southampton and Watford to sign Danny Ings (News Shopper)

Borussia Dortmund are reported to be giving Usain Bolt the chance to join the club for some training after the Olympic champion previously spoke of his interest in playing football (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have joined the long list of clubs who are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney (The Sun)

Diafra Sakho could be leaving West Ham and moving to France in January (Daily Mail)

Everton are set to double their money on Henry Onkeyuru without him kicking a ball by selling him to Atletico Madrid or Juventus (The Sun)

A young Huddersfield fan has written a heartwarming letter asking the club to give Aaron Mooy £5 he found in the ground (The Sun)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is “always in contact with Jose (Mourinho)” – but Manchester United have not made a move for the German (MEN)