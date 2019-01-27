Paper Talk: Man Utd open winger talks; Arsenal on red alert for star

Manchester United have opened talks over a move for a Dutch winger, while Arsenal are on alert over a Barcelona star – all in Sunday’s papers.

UNITED OPEN TALKS TO LAND PSV STAR

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Dutch side PSV over the potential signing of winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 21-year-old is attracting strong interest from a number of clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

United have been sent scouts to watch the Holland international this season and they were present again in the 2-2 draw against FC Emmen last week.

Those same scouts are also likely to have been keeping an eye on Hirving Lozano, who scored twice in the club’s 2-1 win over Groningen on Saturday night, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

PSV value Bergwijn at around £27million and are seemingly resigned to the fact that he could be on the move at the end of the season.

The forward is currently under contract until 2022, with PSV in no rush to sell, but the report goes on to state that United have asked the Dutch giants to keep them informed if they plan to do business.

AND THE REST

Manchester United and Chelsea are gearing themselves up for a summer battle for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen (Sunday Express)

Southampton are considering a bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier, 27, but boss Steven Gerrard wants £8m for the English defender (Sunday Express)

Manchester United could allow skipper Antonio Valencia to go this week with Newcastle and Fulham keen on the out-of- favour star (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are on red alert for Barcelona’s Brazilian misfit Malcom, and hoping for developments before deadline day (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City must pay up to £35m for Schalke midfielder star and transfer target Sebastian Rudy, who is seen as possible cover for Fernandinho (Sun on Sunday)

Laurent Koscielny is facing another two months on the sidelines if scans confirm he has fractured his jaw (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace are keen to sign out-of-favour Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, which would allow Scott Dann to move to Fulham (Sun on Sunday)

Bayern Munich are set to make a £40m bid for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, with RB Leipzig also interested in the 18-year-old winger (Mail on Sunday)

Banned Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara is considering a move to West Brom (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is wanted on loan by Hull for the rest of the season (Mail on Sunday)

Monaco have dismissed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo, 53, from his role as sporting director a day after Thierry Henry was sacked as the club’s manager (Mail on Sunday)

Stoke City have a made an enquiry over a potential £9m move for Burnley and Wales striker Sam Vokes (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United will not rush into a decision on a new manager, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record-breaking run (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool’s final game of the season is currently the hottest ticket in football, with tickets already being offered for up to £6,000 (Sunday Mirror)

Vincent Kompany’s continuing fitness problems are complicating his chances of landing a contract extension at Manchester City (Sunday Mirror)

Nathan Ake is in line for a big money move away from Bournemouth and is being scouted by half of the Premier League’s top six (Sunday Mirror)

Former Arsenal academy director Andries Jonker has warned talented youngsters to stay away from the Emirates if they want to make the grade (Sunday Mirror)

Florian Kamberi is at the centre of Neil Lennon’s suspension and potential exit from Hibs after the Swiss striker stormed out of a heated meeting on Friday (Scottish Sun)