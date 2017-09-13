Paper Talk: Man Utd craft new Griezmann plan; Benzema twist

Manchester United have set aside £100m for a La Liga star, while Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a Real Madrid star, according to Wednesday’s papers.

NEW GRIEZMANN ASSAULT PLANNED

Manchester United will return to Atletico Madrid with a bid to sign Antoine Griezmann within the next 12 months, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims that have put aside both £100million and the No.7 shirt in an attempt to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford in the next two windows.

It was claimed earlier in the summer that Griezmann was Jose Mourinho and United’s first choice summer target, but a move failed to materialise.

Atletico’s transfer ban – which lasts until January – was apparently the main reason a deal didn’t go through as the number 7 shirt remains unoccupied at Old Trafford.

Griezmann scored 16 goals in 36 appearances for Atleti last season and the 26-year-old was also the star of the show at Euro 2016 for host nation France.

ARSENAL TARGET SET FOR NEW DEAL

After reports in yesterday’s European papers that Karim Benzema may be offered to Arsenal, it appears that the Gunners have been dealt a blow.

The France international is set to sign a new four-year deal with Real Madrid with a ridiculous release clause of £900million, according to French outlet Le Journal de Dimanche.

Benzema is reportedly a long-time target of Arsene Wenger and has been rumoured with a possible Santiago Bernabeu exit in recent months.

However, the 29-year-old looks set to extend his stay in the Spanish capital until 2021, putting an end to any talk of a Premier League move in the near future.

Don Balon reported yesterday that Arsenal may be offered the chance to sign Benzema next summer.

The Spanish outlet claimed the former Lyon man could be axed with Florentino Perez looking to bring in two new strikers.

And the rest…

Roy Hodgson turned down two huge bids from China because he always believed he would get the chance to prove himself again in English football (Mirror)

Gareth Bale admits: “It’ll be hard to control myself if I hit the winner against Tottenham” (Daily Mail)

William Carvalho still wants to go to West Ham – even though there has been a complete breakdown in relations between them and his current club, Sporting Lisbon (Mirror)

Barcelona have a deal in place to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri in January, according to claims in Spain (Express)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is hoping the club can conclude transfer talks with Atletico Madrid by the end of the week (Daily Mail)

RB Leizpig director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed Liverpool and Real Madrid target Timo Werner does not have a release clause (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp is to continue his goalkeeping gamble by handing the gloves to Loris Karius for Liverpool’s Champions League match against Sevilla (Guardian)

Mohamed Salah says his Liverpool team-mates are like family (Daily Star)

Juventus star Paulo Dybala dropped a huge hint he could be willing to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona – after failing to rule out an exit (The Sun)

Demarai Gray is close to signing a new contract at Leicester in a sign of the club’s commitment to the young forward (Daily Mail)